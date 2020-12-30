2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 8

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Wednesday the Players of the Week for Week 8 of the 2020-21 season. Waterloo Black Hawks forward Max Sasson took home the Forward of the Week honor while the Sioux Falls Stampede’s Dante Fantauzzi and Noah Grannan won the Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week awards, respectively.
Sasson was pivotal in Waterloo’s 4-3 Saturday night win as he tallied the game-winning goal midway through the third period. The Western Michigan University commit is in his fourth USHL season and first with the Black Hawks. Sasson started his league career playing a single game with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the 2017-18 season before joining the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders for a combined 107 games before joining the Black Hawks in the Cedar Rapids and Madison Capitols Dispersal Draft. The Brimingham, Mich. native has seven points (2-5-7) in 10 games this season, putting Sasson at a total of 49 USHL points (21-28-49) for his career.
USHL first-year defenseman Fantauzzi collected three points (1-2-3) in a pair of Sioux Falls wins last week. The North York, Ontario native picked up a goal and assist in a 5-3 Monday night win over the Des Moines Buccaneers before chipping in another assist in Saturday’s 2-0 win over the Fargo Force. The Toronto Marlboros product has five points (1-4-5) in 12 games this season, which leads all Stampede defensemen and is tied for eighth on the team among skaters.
Stampede netminder Grannan was nearly perfect last week between the pipes, picking up a pair of wins and stopping 44 of the 47 shots that came his way. The University of Wisconsin commit had a 1.50 goals against average (GAA) and 0.936 save percentage (SV%) for the week as he pushed aside 24 of the 27 shots he saw in Monday’s win over the Buccaneers before collecting a 19-save shutout on Saturday night over the Force, his first USHL shutout in 32 appearances. Grannan, who spent the last two seasons patrolling the goal crease for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) is 4-4-0-0 this season with a 3.15 GAA and 0.891 SV%. The Germantown, Wis. native has had a solid month of December posting a 3-1-0-0 record with a 0.921 SV% and 2.01 GAA.
