2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 8

Stampede netminder Grannan was nearly perfect last week between the pipes, picking up a pair of wins and stopping 44 of the 47 shots that came his way. The University of Wisconsin commit had a 1.50 goals against average (GAA) and 0.936 save percentage (SV%) for the week as he pushed aside 24 of the 27 shots he saw in Monday’s win over the Buccaneers before collecting a 19-save shutout on Saturday night over the Force, his first USHL shutout in 32 appearances. Grannan, who spent the last two seasons patrolling the goal crease for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) is 4-4-0-0 this season with a 3.15 GAA and 0.891 SV%. The Germantown, Wis. native has had a solid month of December posting a 3-1-0-0 record with a 0.921 SV% and 2.01 GAA.