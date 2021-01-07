2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 9

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Wednesday the Players of the Week for Week 9 of the 2020-21 season. Muskegon Lumberjacks forward Quinn Hutson took home the Forward of the Week honor while the Sioux Falls Stampede claimed its second straight Defenseman of the Week honor thanks to Brent Johnson and Waterloo Blackhawks netminder Charlie Glockner was awarded Goaltender of the Week.
Hutson entered last week without having found his name on the scoresheet in his first three USHL games but it didn’t stay that way for long as the Boston University commit tallied five points (3-2-5) in a trio of Muskegon games. The Chicago native tallied three points (2-1-3) in a 7-1 win over the Dubuque Fighting Saints Tuesday night, including a pair of points (1-1-2) on the powerplay. Although the Lumberjacks suffered a 5-3 loss to the Fighting Saints a night later, Hutson again registered the first goal of the game for Muskegon on an unassisted play late in the second period. Muskegon was back in the win column on Saturday night thanks to a 4-3 win over the USA Hockey National Team Development Program as Hutson extended his point streak to three games with an assist early in the first period.
Despite Sioux Falls losing a pair of games to the Fargo Force last week, Johnson registered three points (1-2-3) in the loses, earning his first USHL Defenseman of the Week award. On New Year’s Eve, the Arizona State University commit chipped in a pair of helpers (0-2-2), including one on the powerplay. Two nights later, Johnson was the lone goal scorer as he tied the game 1-1 midway through the first period. The Dallas native appeared in a pair of games last season with the Stampede and now has six points (3-3-6) in 17 career USHL games.
Glockner was between the pipes for all three of Waterloo’s games last week, picking up a pair of wins with a 2.00 goals against average and 0.923 save percentage, stopping 24 shots in all three games. The Minnetonka, Min. native was only beaten twice Monday night as the Black Hawks took the lead midway through the first and never looked back in a 5-2 win. Two nights later, Waterloo and the Des Moines Buccaneers battled back-and-forth with the Buccaneers eventually winning 3-2. On New Year’s Eve, the Black Hawks and Glockner got their revenge in a 3-1 win. The first-year USHL netminder now has a 4-4-0-0 record in 2020-21 with a 2.44 GAA and 0.919 SV%, which are fifth and fourth, respectively, among USHL goalies this season.
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the 2020-21 season will be the USHL's 19th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league. The USHL had 51 players selected at the 2020 NHL Draft, marking the third-straight season with 50-or-more USHL players selected in the Draft. More than 800 league alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
Tag(s): Player News