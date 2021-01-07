2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 9

Hutson entered last week without having found his name on the scoresheet in his first three USHL games but it didn’t stay that way for long as the Boston University commit tallied five points (3-2-5) in a trio of Muskegon games. The Chicago native tallied three points (2-1-3) in a 7-1 win over the Dubuque Fighting Saints Tuesday night, including a pair of points (1-1-2) on the powerplay. Although the Lumberjacks suffered a 5-3 loss to the Fighting Saints a night later, Hutson again registered the first goal of the game for Muskegon on an unassisted play late in the second period. Muskegon was back in the win column on Saturday night thanks to a 4-3 win over the USA Hockey National Team Development Program as Hutson extended his point streak to three games with an assist early in the first period.