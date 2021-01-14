2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 10

Lohrei has been an offensive spark for the Gamblers this season with 24 points (9-15-24) through 16 games, good for fourth in the USHL scoring race. The Boston Bruins prospect (2020, Round 2, #58) collected four points (2-2-4) in a split with the Muskegon Lumberjacks that saw Green Bay pick up 3 of a possible 4 points in the standings. Lohrei opened the series with a pair of goals (2-0-2) in a shootout loss before the team bounced back with a win last night behind a pair of assists (0-2-2) from the Verona, Wis. native. Lohrei is coming off a great first season in the USHL as he registered 37 points (8-29-37) in 48 games and was named to the All-USHL Second Team and also represented the league at the 2020 BioSteel All-American Game. Through 16 games this season, and 11 Gamblers wins, the second-year defenseman has five of his team’s game-winning goals.