2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 10

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Thursday the Players of the Week for Week 10 of the 2020-21 season. Green Bay Gamblers defenseman Mason Lohrei picked up his second Defenseman of the Week honor for his career while Eastern Conference rivals Josh Doan (Chicago Steel) and Mattias Sholl (Youngstown Phantoms) won Forward and Goaltender of the Week, respectively.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Doan was electrifying offensively as the Steel won two of their three weekend matchups. The Arizona State University commit registered four points on both sides of a back-to-back split with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP). Doan tallied a goal and a trio of assists (1-3-4) on Friday night before flipping the statline with a hat trick and assist (3-1-4) in the next night’s win. The Scottsdale, Ari. native rounded out the weekend with an assist in a Sunday matinee win. Through 18 games this season, Doan has already surpassed his USHL highs set last season through 45 games. The son of NHL veteran Shane Doan (1,540 games) has 19 points this season (9-10-19) and is eligible for the 2021 NHL Draft this summer.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Lohrei has been an offensive spark for the Gamblers this season with 24 points (9-15-24) through 16 games, good for fourth in the USHL scoring race. The Boston Bruins prospect (2020, Round 2, #58) collected four points (2-2-4) in a split with the Muskegon Lumberjacks that saw Green Bay pick up 3 of a possible 4 points in the standings. Lohrei opened the series with a pair of goals (2-0-2) in a shootout loss before the team bounced back with a win last night behind a pair of assists (0-2-2) from the Verona, Wis. native. Lohrei is coming off a great first season in the USHL as he registered 37 points (8-29-37) in 48 games and was named to the All-USHL Second Team and also represented the league at the 2020 BioSteel All-American Game. Through 16 games this season, and 11 Gamblers wins, the second-year defenseman has five of his team’s game-winning goals.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Sholl had a great week between the pipes for the Phantoms, including a pair of wins while pushing aside 81 of the 87 shots he faced in his three appearances. The Hermosa Beach, Calif. native turned aside 27 shots in a Friday night win over the Dubuque Fighting Saints before allowing just one goal on 31 shots the next night as the Phantoms swept the back-to-back series over the Fighting Saints. Although the winning weekend came to a close on Sunday thanks to the Steel, Sholl still pushed away 24 shots. The netminder finished the weekend with a 2.01 goals against average and 0.931 save percentage.
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the 2020-21 season will be the USHL's 19th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league. The USHL had 51 players selected at the 2020 NHL Draft, marking the third-straight season with 50-or-more USHL players selected in the Draft. More than 800 league alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
