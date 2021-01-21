2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 11

Clarkson commit Ayrton Martino opened the weekend with an assist in the first half of a home-and-home victory over the Lincoln Stars. Less than 24 hours later, the Toronto native registered a hat trick and a pair of assists (3-2-5) in a 7-1 win over the Stars. Martino joined the Lancers at the beginning of 2021 after spending the last two seasons with the St. Michael's Buzzers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL). The 18-year-old is eligible for the 2021 NHL Draft and was named a C-rated skater by NHL Central Scouting in the program's Preliminary List. Martino was also listed on Sports Illustrated's 2021 Players to Watch List.