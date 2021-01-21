2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 11

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images & Gabrielle Woodword
The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Thursday the Players of the Week for Week 11 of the 2020-21 season. For the first time in more than two seasons, the Omaha Lancers pulled off a sweep of the USHL Players of the Week awards as Ayrton Martino, Nick Perna and Jakub Dobes were honored with the Forward, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week awards, respectively.
Photo Credit: Gabrielle Woodward
Clarkson commit Ayrton Martino opened the weekend with an assist in the first half of a home-and-home victory over the Lincoln Stars. Less than 24 hours later, the Toronto native registered a hat trick and a pair of assists (3-2-5) in a 7-1 win over the Stars. Martino joined the Lancers at the beginning of 2021 after spending the last two seasons with the St. Michael's Buzzers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL). The 18-year-old is eligible for the 2021 NHL Draft and was named a C-rated skater by NHL Central Scouting in the program's Preliminary List. Martino was also listed on Sports Illustrated's 2021 Players to Watch List.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
On the defensive side of Omaha's weekend sweep, Nick Perna's production earned him Defenseman of the Week honors. The first-year USHL defenseman was held off the scoresheet in Friday night's game before scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist on Saturday. Saturday's three-point night doubled his previous point total for the 2020-21 season (3-3-6). The defenseman was an impressive plus-5 for the weekend.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Dobes earned his third career USHL Goaltender of the Week honor last week after allowing just two goals on 52 shots in a pair of wins over the Lincoln Stars. The Ohio State University commit has held opponents to just one goal in half (9) of his appearances this season and now holds an 11-7-0-0 record with a league leading 1.91 goals against average and 0.926 save percentage. Dobes holds a 7-2-0-0 record when he allows one-or-fewer goals in a game and 4-5-0-0 record with two-or-more goals allowed. This season, the Montreal Canadiens prospect (2020, Round 5, #136) paces USHL netminders in GAA, SV%, appearances and is tied for the league lead in wins (11).
