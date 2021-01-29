2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 12

Ufko, in his second season in the USHL, picked up his second USHL Defenseman of the Week award after collecting four points (2-2-4) in a three-game weekend. The University of Massachusetts commit tallied three (2-1-3) of his weekend points in Friday night’s 4-2 win over the Youngstown Phantoms. The next night saw Ufko collect an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Phantoms before Ufko and the Steel bounced back for a weekend-ending 4-3 overtime win as each team picked up three of a possible six points on the weekend. Friday night’s three-point performance was Ufko’s second of the season, and third game with three-or-more points. The Smithtown, N.Y. native already has six multi-point games through 22 Steel contests this season.