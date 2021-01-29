2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 12

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images & Muskegon Lumberjacks
The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Friday the Players of the Week for Week 12 of the 2020-21 season. Tri-City Storm netminder Todd Scott won his third USHL Goaltender of the Week award this season while Chicago Steel defenseman Ryan Ufko won his second Defenseman of the Week award. Forward Nick Portz (Muskegon Lumberjacks) also won his first Forward of the Week award after a great first two games with his new team.
Photo Credit: Muskegon Lumberjacks
After 58 games with the Tri-City Storm, Portz was acquired by the Muskegon Lumberjacks and made an immediate impact. The University of North Dakota commit registered six points (2-4-6) in his first pair of games with the Lumberjacks. On Friday night, Portz had a four-point night (2-2-4) in his Eastern Conference debut during a 9-4 win. Less than 24 hours later, the St. Cloud, Min. native chipped in another pair of assists as the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) answered back in a 5-4 shootout win. Friday night’s four-point game tied Portz’s career-high, previously set on December 27, 2019 against the Sioux City Musketeers (1-3-4). In 18 combined games this season, Portz has five multi-point games after picking up nine last season in 42 games.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Ufko, in his second season in the USHL, picked up his second USHL Defenseman of the Week award after collecting four points (2-2-4) in a three-game weekend. The University of Massachusetts commit tallied three (2-1-3) of his weekend points in Friday night’s 4-2 win over the Youngstown Phantoms. The next night saw Ufko collect an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Phantoms before Ufko and the Steel bounced back for a weekend-ending 4-3 overtime win as each team picked up three of a possible six points on the weekend. Friday night’s three-point performance was Ufko’s second of the season, and third game with three-or-more points. The Smithtown, N.Y. native already has six multi-point games through 22 Steel contests this season.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Scott was named USHL Goaltender of the Week for the third time this season after splitting his weekend performances while stopping 36 of the 38 shots sent his way. The Albertville, Min. native registered a 21-save shutout on Friday night, including turning aside all 12 shots he faced in a hectic third period. The following night, Scott made 15 saves keeping his team in the game as the Stars eventually won the contest 2-1. Over the weekend, Scott posted a 0.947 save percentage and 1.01 goals against average. So far this season, the netminder has posted a 9-4-0-1 record in 16 games as his 2.06 goals against average is second in the USHL and his 0.913 save percentage is tied for third.
