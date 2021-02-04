2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 13

Stop us if this sounds familiar, Todd Scott is the USHL Goaltender of the Week. The third-year USHL netminder won the award for the second week in a row and fourth time this season. Scott won both his appearances this past week, improving his season record to 11-4-0-1 in 18 appearances. The Albertville, Min. native turned aside 42 of the 44 shots he faced for a 0.955 save percentage last week, including his second shutout of the season in a 19-save whitewashing of the Omaha Lancers. Scott currently leads all USHL goaltenders with a 1.93 goals against average on the season and his pair of shutouts is tied for the league’s best number. The netminder is also second among USHL goaltenders in save percentage (0.918) and third in wins (11). Scott has won five of his last six appearances, including both his shutouts, with a 1.34 goals against average and 0.942 save percentage in that span. In 18 appearances this season, he has only twice allowed more than two goals in a single game.