2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 13

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Thursday the Players of the Week for Week 13 of the 2020-21 season. Tri-City Storm netminder Todd Scott was named USHL Goaltender of the Week for the second week in a row and fourth time overall this season. NHL Draft picks Danil Gushchin (San Jose Sharks) and Mason Lohrei (Boston Bruins) were named Forward and Defenseman of the Week, respectively. It is the first of season for Gushchin and third for Lohrei.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Gushchin made Lumberjacks history last week while tallying eight points (3-5-8) in a trio of games. The San Jose Sharks prospect (2020, Round 3, #76) began the weekend with a two-point game (1-1-2) on Friday night before rattling off back-to-back three point performances on Saturday (0-3-3) and Sunday (2-1-3). Sunday’s second goal was a historic one for Gushchin as it gave him 120 points as a Lumberjack, breaking the previous franchise record for points in a career. Gushchin now has 121 points (55-66-121) in 119 career games with Muskegon and is within reach of the team’s career goal record (64 - Matt Iacopelli) as well. The eight-point weekend for Gushchin also earned him San Jose Sharks Prospect of the Week honors and further elevated his stats in what has already been a great season for the forward. Gushchin is currently top-five among USHL skaters this season with 17 goals (tied-3rd), 21 assists (tied-3rd), 38 points (4th) and 1.46 points-per-game (4th among qualified skaters). He is also on pace to shatter personal season highs for goals (22), assists (25) and points (38). At a stat line of 17-21-38 in 26 games, Gushchin is on pace to finish the season with 35 goals, 44 assists and 79 points with 28 games remaining.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Boston Bruins prospect (2020, Round 2, #58) Mason Lohrei picked up his third Defenseman of the Week honor this season after registering four points (1-3-4) in a pair of games for the Green Bay Gamblers. The Ohio State University commit opened the weekend with a goal and an assist (1-1-2) on Friday night before chipping in a pair of assists two days later (0-2-2). Lohrei is currently pacing USHL defenseman in points (29), goals (10) and assists (19) this season while also leading blueliners in points-per-game (1.45) and game-winning goals (5). Through 20 games this season the Verona, Wis. native has already topped his previous season-high in goals (8) and is on pace to top his previous highs for assists (29) and points (37). Lohrei is on pace to finish the season with a 27-51-78 statline. The 27 goals would be the second-best mark all-time among defensemen in the USHL Tier I era (30, Ronnie Attard - 2018-19), while his 41 assists and 78 points would break previous records held by Brandon Montour (48 assists, 2013-14) and Ronnie Attard (65 points, 2018-19).
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Stop us if this sounds familiar, Todd Scott is the USHL Goaltender of the Week. The third-year USHL netminder won the award for the second week in a row and fourth time this season. Scott won both his appearances this past week, improving his season record to 11-4-0-1 in 18 appearances. The Albertville, Min. native turned aside 42 of the 44 shots he faced for a 0.955 save percentage last week, including his second shutout of the season in a 19-save whitewashing of the Omaha Lancers. Scott currently leads all USHL goaltenders with a 1.93 goals against average on the season and his pair of shutouts is tied for the league’s best number. The netminder is also second among USHL goaltenders in save percentage (0.918) and third in wins (11). Scott has won five of his last six appearances, including both his shutouts, with a 1.34 goals against average and 0.942 save percentage in that span. In 18 appearances this season, he has only twice allowed more than two goals in a single game.
Tag(s): Player News