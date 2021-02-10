2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 14

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Wednesday the Players of the Week for Week 14 of the 2020-21 season. For the second time this season, Fargo Force netminder Brennan Boynton was named USHL Goaltender of the Week while the Tri-City Storm’s own Cole McWard and USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) forward Rutger McGroarty each earned their first career USHL weekly honors.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
McGroarty becomes the fifth NTDP forward this season to earn Forward of the Week honors after picking up a trio of points (2-1-3) in his lone game of the week. Friday night was a USHL career best for the Under-17 forward as he picked up a pair of goals, including the game winner, as well as an assist in his first three-point game of the season. McGroarty was pivotal in the NTDP 3rd period comeback as he assisted on a goal less than a minute into the period to pull his team within one. He then tallied a shorthanded goal 8:25 into the period before depositing the game-winning goal less than two minutes later. The University of Notre Dame commit is among the top scorers for the NTDP Under-17 team, averaging nearly a point-per-game with 16 points (11-5-16) in 17 games, including at least one goal in six of his last seven games. McGroarty, a Lincoln, Neb. native, has tallied at least one point in 12 of his 17 games this season.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
McWard’s first Defenseman of the Week award came off the heels of a four goal weekend for the third year blueliner. The Ohio State University commit tallied the overtime winner with just four seconds remaining in the extra frame of Friday night’s 5-4 Storm win over the Sioux Falls Stampede. Just a night later, McWard was all of the Storm’s offense, registering his first career USHL hat trick in a 5-3 loss to the Stampede. Not only was the hat trick his first in 122 USHL games, it was also his first multi-goal game. The Fenton, Mis. native is currently on a three-game goal scoring streak (6-0-6), another career best. McWard is also currently tied for the league lead among blueliners with 10 goals on the season and his 21 points (10-11-21) ranks fourth. Through 25 games this season, McWard has already set personal season highs in points, goals and assists.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
For the second time this season, Fargo Force netminder Brennan Boynton was named USHL Goaltender of the Week after backstopping a weekend sweep of the Waterloo Black Hawks. The Champlin, Minn. native was nearly unbeatable, stopping 44 of the 47 shots he faced (0.936 save percentage) and recording a 1.50 goals against average for the weekend. Bonyton has been stellar in his second season in the USHL, both with the Force, holding a 14-5-1-0 record in 22 appearances along with a 2.32 goals against average and 0.908 save percentage. His win total, goals against average and save percentage all rank third among USHL netminders this season.
Tag(s): Player News