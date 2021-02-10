2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 14

McGroarty becomes the fifth NTDP forward this season to earn Forward of the Week honors after picking up a trio of points (2-1-3) in his lone game of the week. Friday night was a USHL career best for the Under-17 forward as he picked up a pair of goals, including the game winner, as well as an assist in his first three-point game of the season. McGroarty was pivotal in the NTDP 3rd period comeback as he assisted on a goal less than a minute into the period to pull his team within one. He then tallied a shorthanded goal 8:25 into the period before depositing the game-winning goal less than two minutes later. The University of Notre Dame commit is among the top scorers for the NTDP Under-17 team, averaging nearly a point-per-game with 16 points (11-5-16) in 17 games, including at least one goal in six of his last seven games. McGroarty, a Lincoln, Neb. native, has tallied at least one point in 12 of his 17 games this season.