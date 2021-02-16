2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 15

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Players of the Week for Week 15 of the 2020-21 season. Ayrton Martino was named Forward of the Week for the second time this season while Ethan Edwards and Matt Davis earned their first weekly honors as Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week, respectively.
Photo Credit: Gabrielle Woodward
Martino got to an even 20 points this season (7-13-20) with a five-point week, en route to earning USHL Forward of the Week honors. The Clarkson University commit extended his current point streak to his current personal best of five games (3-5-8). Martino started his week with an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Sioux City Musketeers before collecting a goal and an assist in both sides of back-to-back wins over the Fargo Force. On Friday night, Martino picked up an assist on the powerplay in the first period before tallying the game-winning goal with his team shorthanded late in the second period of a 4-2 win. The following night, Martino opened the scoring late in the first period with an unassisted short handed goal before adding an assist in the opening minutes of the second period in a 7-4 win over the Force.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Edwards was pivotal to the Musketeers success last week, picking up a point in 3 of the team’s 4 games this week as Sioux City finished the week with a trio of wins. The University of Michigan commit scored the first Musketeers goal in a Tuesday night 4-2 win over the Omaha Lancers before being held off the scoresheet in Sioux City’s lone loss of the week on Friday night. Edwards closed the week with three points in a pair of weekend wins, starting out with a goal and an assist in a 3-1 Saturday night win over the Lincoln Stars. The next day, the New Jersey Devils prospect (2020, Round 4, #120) and the Musketeers closed out the week with a 4-2 win over the Sioux Falls Stampede as Edwards collected an assist. Edwards has accumulated 12 points (3-9-12) this season, including three multi-point games.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Davis was outstanding for the Gamblers last weekend, backstopping the team to a pair of wins. The University of Denver commit opened the weekend sweep of the Muskegon Lumberjacks with a 32-save shutout, the first of his USHL career, including an 18-save third period. The following night, Davis turned aside 46 of the 49 shots the Lumberjacks sent his way as the Gamblers came from behind in a 5-3 win. Davis picked up back-to-back wins for the second time this season and improved his USHL record to 11-4-0-1 in 18 games this season.
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the 2020-21 season will be the USHL's 19th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league. The USHL had 51 players selected at the 2020 NHL Draft, marking the third-straight season with 50-or-more USHL players selected in the Draft. More than 800 league alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
Tag(s): Player News