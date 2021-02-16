2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 15

Martino got to an even 20 points this season (7-13-20) with a five-point week, en route to earning USHL Forward of the Week honors. The Clarkson University commit extended his current point streak to his current personal best of five games (3-5-8). Martino started his week with an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Sioux City Musketeers before collecting a goal and an assist in both sides of back-to-back wins over the Fargo Force. On Friday night, Martino picked up an assist on the powerplay in the first period before tallying the game-winning goal with his team shorthanded late in the second period of a 4-2 win. The following night, Martino opened the scoring late in the first period with an unassisted short handed goal before adding an assist in the opening minutes of the second period in a 7-4 win over the Force.