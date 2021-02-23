2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 16

A two-game weekend did not stop Los Angeles Kings prospect (2020, Round 3, #83) Alex Laferriere from producing seven points (5-2-7) for the Buccaneers. The Harvard University commit opened the weekend with a pair of goals in a three-point night (2-1-3) as the Buccaneers took down the Sioux Falls Stampede 6-2. Laferriere picked up a powerplay assist on the game’s opening goal before notching a tally of his own with the man advantage on what would become the game-winning goal midway through the second period. The Chatham, N.J. native capped off Friday night’s win with an insurance goal midway through the final frame. On Saturday night, Laferriere one-upped himself, recording a hat trick (3-1-4) in an 8-1 win over the Waterloo Black Hawks. The North Jersey Avalanche product tallied his first of the game less than four minutes into the game -- the eventual game winner -- and made it two midway through the second before picking up his lone assist, again on the powerplay, near the end of the second period. Laferriere sent the hats flying midway through the third period as he struck for his 15th goal of the season with his second powerplay goal of the weekend. Saturday night’s hat trick was Laferriere’s first of the season and second in 82 career USHL games. The four-point performance also tied a career best, which he registered twice last season. Laferriere currently has 26 points (15-11-26) in 28 games this season, which is top-20 in the USHL and third among Buccaneers skaters.