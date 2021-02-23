2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 16

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Players of the Week for Week 16 of the 2020-21 season. For the fourth time this season, Green Bay Gamblers defenseman Mason Lohrei earned Defenseman of the Week honors while Des Moines Buccaneers forward Alex Laferriere and Muskegon Lumberjacks netminder Nate Reid both earned their first weekly honors of the season as Forward and Goaltender of the Week, respectively.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
A two-game weekend did not stop Los Angeles Kings prospect (2020, Round 3, #83) Alex Laferriere from producing seven points (5-2-7) for the Buccaneers. The Harvard University commit opened the weekend with a pair of goals in a three-point night (2-1-3) as the Buccaneers took down the Sioux Falls Stampede 6-2. Laferriere picked up a powerplay assist on the game’s opening goal before notching a tally of his own with the man advantage on what would become the game-winning goal midway through the second period. The Chatham, N.J. native capped off Friday night’s win with an insurance goal midway through the final frame. On Saturday night, Laferriere one-upped himself, recording a hat trick (3-1-4) in an 8-1 win over the Waterloo Black Hawks. The North Jersey Avalanche product tallied his first of the game less than four minutes into the game -- the eventual game winner -- and made it two midway through the second before picking up his lone assist, again on the powerplay, near the end of the second period. Laferriere sent the hats flying midway through the third period as he struck for his 15th goal of the season with his second powerplay goal of the weekend. Saturday night’s hat trick was Laferriere’s first of the season and second in 82 career USHL games. The four-point performance also tied a career best, which he registered twice last season. Laferriere currently has 26 points (15-11-26) in 28 games this season, which is top-20 in the USHL and third among Buccaneers skaters.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
For the fourth time this season, Green Bay Gamblers defenseman Mason Lohrei was named USHL Defenseman of the Week. The Boston Bruins prospect (2020, Round 2, #58) registered three assists (0-3-3) in a pair of Gamblers wins this weekend. Lohrei assisted on Friday night’s opening goal just 61 seconds into the middle frame of what would eventually be a 4-3 overtime win for the Gamblers. On Sunday afternoon, Ohio State University commit assisted on the final two goals of the game for Green Bay, including what would hold up as the game-winning goal, a powerplay strike from fellow Bruins prospect Jake Schmaltz (2019, Round 7, #192). Lohrei is on pace to have a career year as the Culver Military Academy product has 35 points (11-24-35) in 27 games this season. He has already topped his high of eight goals in 48 games last season and is just two points and five assists shy of tying last year's totals of 37 points and 29 assists. Lohrei is the league’s top scoring defenseman as his 35 points puts him in a tie with Schmaltz for 7th in the USHL and makes him the only defenseman in the top-10. Lohrei’s 11 goals are tied for the defensive league lead with a pair of fellow defensemen while his 24 assists leads blue liners.
Muskegon Lumberjacks netminder Nate Reid picked up his first USHL Goaltender of the Week award after sweeping a weekend trio of home wins for the Lumberjacks and pushing aside 75 of the 78 total shots sent his way. The Yale University commit opened the weekend with 26 saves on 28 shots in a 4-2 Lumberjacks win over the Youngstown Phantoms. Twenty-four hours later, against the same Phantoms, Reid made 32 saves in a 3-1 Muskegon victory. Reid, a product of Victory Honda, was scheduled to have the day off on Sunday, but after an injury to their starting netminder the Lumberjacks deployed the red hot Reid, who closed out a 3-2 Muskegon win by turning aside all 17 shots he faced in the final 30:42 of the contest. Sunday’s performance bumped Reid to a 0.962 save percentage for the weekend along with a 1.19 goals against average. Reid, a native of Madison, Wis., has posted a 6-4-0-0 record this season in 13 appearances with Muskegon. The second-year goaltender has a 0.885 save percentage and 3.44 goals against average this season, both better than last year’s total in 10 appearances with the Sioux Falls Stampede.
Tag(s): Player News