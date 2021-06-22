2021 NHL Draft Hub

The USHL heads into the 2021 NHL Draft with nearly 100 players featured by NHL Central Scouting throughout the 2020-21 USHL season, including 74 in the Final Rankings. At the 2020 NHL Draft, the USHL had 51 players selected, marking the third-straight season with 50-or-more USHL players taken in the NHL Draft. The USHL has seen an average of 50-or-more drafted players over the last seven NHL Drafts. The league's 51 selections last Draft tied for the third-highest total in a single NHL Draft (2014), trailing only the 2018 (57) and 2019 (54) Draft totals.

Dating back to the 1981 NHL Draft, the USHL has seen 885 of its former players taken in the NHL Draft. To see all the USHL Draft picks, view the NHL Draft page HERE.

The list below features USHL Player Draft Profiles. This list will be updated daily leading up to 2021 NHL Draft.