2021 NHL Draft Profile: Matthew Beniers & Owen Power

02/25/2021, 5:30pm CST
2021 NHL Draft Profile of Former USA Hockey NTDP Forward Matthew Beniers and Former Chicago Steel Defenseman Owen Power

Current University of Michigan Wolverines Matthew Beniers and Owen Power are the first players featured on the USHL's new weekly series highlighting the top players with USHL ties heading into the 2021 NHL Draft. 

Owen Power

USHL Team: Chicago Steel

USHL Years: 2018-20

Current Team: University of Michigan (NCAA)

RANKINGS:

NHLCS Preliminary List: A

NHLCS Updated List: A

ESPN Early Top-32: 1

Sports Illustrated 2021 Watch List: Yes

Sportsnet First Edition: 1

Hockey Writers Top 75: 3

Matthew Beniers

USHL Team: USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP)

USHL Years: 2018-20

Current Team: University of Michigan (NCAA)

RANKINGS:

NHLCS Preliminary List: A

NHLCS Updated List: A

ESPN Early Top-32: 8

Sports Illustrated 2021 Watch List: Yes

Sportsnet First Edition: 7

Hockey Writers Top 75: 4

