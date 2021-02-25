2021 NHL Draft Profile: Matthew Beniers & Owen Power

Current University of Michigan Wolverines Matthew Beniers and Owen Power are the first players featured on the USHL's new weekly series highlighting the top players with USHL ties heading into the 2021 NHL Draft.
USHL Team: Chicago Steel
USHL Years: 2018-20
Current Team: University of Michigan (NCAA)
RANKINGS:
NHLCS Preliminary List: A
NHLCS Updated List: A
ESPN Early Top-32: 1
Sports Illustrated 2021 Watch List: Yes
Sportsnet First Edition: 1
Hockey Writers Top 75: 3
USHL Team: USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP)
USHL Years: 2018-20
Current Team: University of Michigan (NCAA)
RANKINGS:
NHLCS Preliminary List: A
NHLCS Updated List: A
ESPN Early Top-32: 8
Sports Illustrated 2021 Watch List: Yes
Sportsnet First Edition: 7
Hockey Writers Top 75: 4
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the 2020-21 season will be the USHL's 19th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league. The USHL had 51 players selected at the 2020 NHL Draft, marking the third-straight season with 50-or-more USHL players selected in the Draft. More than 800 league alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
Tag(s): Player News