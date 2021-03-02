2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 17

The USHL’s leading scorer had a great week as Harvard University commit Farrell registered eight points (2-6-8) as the Steel split a pair of overtime games. On Friday night, Farrell and Chicago battled back for an 8-7 overtime win over the Des Moines Buccaneers thanks to a five-point performance from Farrell. The Montreal Canadiens prospect (2020, Round 4, #124) registered a power play assist and an unassisted goal in the span of 1:31 late in the first period before adding another trio of assists, including his 45th of the season on Friday night’s game-winning overtime goal. The next night, Farrell was at the offensive center of another high-scoring Steel game as Chicago eventually lost a 7-6 decision to the Waterloo Black Hawks. Farrell, a native of Hopkinton, Mass., found the net for the second-straight night and 20th time this season midway through the first period before adding a pair of assists in the second. Farrell, back for his second season in a Chicago Steel sweater, set a new franchise record for career assists with his 84th on Friday night. His current 123 points is one shy of the Steel franchise record previously set by Dan Charleston (2002-05; 143 games). Farrell is currently 34 games through a 54-game-season with 67 points (20-47-67) with league-high marks for points (67), assists (47), points per game (1.97) and power play assists (22) . His 47 assists this season is just four shy of tying former Steel forward Nick Abruzzese (51 - 2018-19) for the franchise record for a single season while Farrell is 15 points shy of Andrew Miller’s single season point record (82 - 2008-09). With 20 games to play this season, Farrell is on pace to finish the 2020-21 season with 75 assists and 106 points. The 75 assists would shatter the current USHL Tier I single season record of 60 assists (Jake Randolph, Omaha Lancers - 2013-14, 60 games) and the 106 points would set a new league record for single season points (104 - Kevin Roy, Lincoln Stars - 2011-12, 59 games). Roy is currently the only player in USHL Tier I history to register 100 points in a single season.