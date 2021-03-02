2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 17

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Players of the Week for Week 17 of the 2020-21 season. A trio of first-time winners took home awards as Sean Farrell, Ryan Siedem and Connor Hopkins won Forward, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week, respectively.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
The USHL’s leading scorer had a great week as Harvard University commit Farrell registered eight points (2-6-8) as the Steel split a pair of overtime games. On Friday night, Farrell and Chicago battled back for an 8-7 overtime win over the Des Moines Buccaneers thanks to a five-point performance from Farrell. The Montreal Canadiens prospect (2020, Round 4, #124) registered a power play assist and an unassisted goal in the span of 1:31 late in the first period before adding another trio of assists, including his 45th of the season on Friday night’s game-winning overtime goal. The next night, Farrell was at the offensive center of another high-scoring Steel game as Chicago eventually lost a 7-6 decision to the Waterloo Black Hawks. Farrell, a native of Hopkinton, Mass., found the net for the second-straight night and 20th time this season midway through the first period before adding a pair of assists in the second. Farrell, back for his second season in a Chicago Steel sweater, set a new franchise record for career assists with his 84th on Friday night. His current 123 points is one shy of the Steel franchise record previously set by Dan Charleston (2002-05; 143 games). Farrell is currently 34 games through a 54-game-season with 67 points (20-47-67) with league-high marks for points (67), assists (47), points per game (1.97) and power play assists (22) . His 47 assists this season is just four shy of tying former Steel forward Nick Abruzzese (51 - 2018-19) for the franchise record for a single season while Farrell is 15 points shy of Andrew Miller’s single season point record (82 - 2008-09). With 20 games to play this season, Farrell is on pace to finish the 2020-21 season with 75 assists and 106 points. The 75 assists would shatter the current USHL Tier I single season record of 60 assists (Jake Randolph, Omaha Lancers - 2013-14, 60 games) and the 106 points would set a new league record for single season points (104 - Kevin Roy, Lincoln Stars - 2011-12, 59 games). Roy is currently the only player in USHL Tier I history to register 100 points in a single season.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Siedem, in his third USHL season, was awarded his first Defenseman of the Week honor after picking up a trio of assists as the Farago Force split their weekend contests. On Saturday night, Harvard University commit Siedem tallied a power play assist late in regulation of a 5-2 loss to the Tri-City Storm. The following day, Fargo bounced back with a 5-3 win over the Lincoln Stars thanks in part to Siedem’s pair of assists, including the primary assist on a powerplay goal midway through the third period that would hold up as the eventual game winning goal. Siedem returned to the USHL this season to join the Fargo Force after playing previously for USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) in the 2017-18 season and the Central Illinois Flying Aces the following season. Through 34 games, the Madison, N.J. native has 23 points (1-22-23), which is sixth among USHL defensemen while his 22 assists is tied for third among blueliners.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
For the fifth time this season the Tri-City Storm claim the USHL Goaltender of the Week, but it’s the first win for Hopkins. The Yale University commit appeared in a pair of games, picking up the win in his lone start. The weekend began for Hopkins with a relief appearance late in Saturday night’s 5-2 Storm victory over the Force. The Malden, Mass. native got the start the following day and turned aside 23 of the 24 shots he faced, leading Tri-City to a 3-1 win over the Sioux City Musketeers. Hopkins finished the weekend with a 1.82 goals against average and 0.944 save percentage. On the season, the Boston Jr. Eagles product holds a 7-3-1-0 record in 14 appearances for the Storm and ranks second among league netminders with a 2.27 goals against average and third with a 0.904 save percentage. Teammate, and four-time USHL Goaltender of the Week in 2020-21, Todd Scott is first in both categories.
