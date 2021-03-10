2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 18

Broz was instrumental in the Fargo Force’s weekend sweep of the Sioux Falls Stampede. On Friday night the University of Minnesota commit registered a five-point game with a quartet of assists (1-4-5) as the Force won 8-2. The following night, Broz chipped in his fifth assist of the weekend as Fargo won 4-1. Friday night’s five point night was a career best for Broz, who previously registered a pair of three-point games last season. The Bloomington, Min. native has had a great 2020-21 season, registering 40 points (15-25-40) through 38 games. His goals, assists and points this season have all set USHL career bests for Broz, who has now tallied 79 points (30-49-79) in 92 career USHL games. His 40 points this season currently leads all Western Conference skaters and is eighth overall in the league. After being named to the USHL All-Rookie Second Team following the 2019-20 season, Broz has been ranked by NHL Central Scouting as a B-rated skater on both the program’s Preliminary and Updated lists.

Like Broz, Gushchin also registered six points in a pair of games last week en route to his second USHL Forward of the Week award this season. The Russian forward assisted on a pair of Muskegon’s three goal in a Friday night 6-3 loss to the Chicago Steel. Gushchin and the Lumberjacks answered back with a 7-5 win the the following night as the San Jose Sharks prospect (2020, Round 3, #76 overall) combined for a four-point night, including his fourth USHL hat trick (3-1-4) and second of the season. Through 30 games this season, Gushchin has registered 45 points (20-25-45), which is just two goals (22) and two points (47) short of personal bests set last season. He has already tied his personal best with 25 assists. Now in his third season with the Lumberjacks, Gushchin paces the team in points and is sixth overall. The All-USHL Third Team member from the 2019-20 season has 128 USHL career points (58-70-128) in 123 games, all with the Lumberjacks. ​​​​​​​