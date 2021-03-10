2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 18

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Wednesday the Players of the Week for Week 18 of the 2020-21 season. Fargo Force forward Tristan Broz and Muskegon Lumberjacks forward Danil Gushchin shared the honor of Co-Forward of the Week while the Green Bay Gamblers’ Mason Lohrei won Defenseman of the Week for the fifth time and Sioux City Musketeers netminder Akira Schmid took home his first Goaltender of the Week award.
Broz was instrumental in the Fargo Force’s weekend sweep of the Sioux Falls Stampede. On Friday night the University of Minnesota commit registered a five-point game with a quartet of assists (1-4-5) as the Force won 8-2. The following night, Broz chipped in his fifth assist of the weekend as Fargo won 4-1. Friday night’s five point night was a career best for Broz, who previously registered a pair of three-point games last season. The Bloomington, Min. native has had a great 2020-21 season, registering 40 points (15-25-40) through 38 games. His goals, assists and points this season have all set USHL career bests for Broz, who has now tallied 79 points (30-49-79) in 92 career USHL games. His 40 points this season currently leads all Western Conference skaters and is eighth overall in the league. After being named to the USHL All-Rookie Second Team following the 2019-20 season, Broz has been ranked by NHL Central Scouting as a B-rated skater on both the program’s Preliminary and Updated lists.
Like Broz, Gushchin also registered six points in a pair of games last week en route to his second USHL Forward of the Week award this season. The Russian forward assisted on a pair of Muskegon’s three goal in a Friday night 6-3 loss to the Chicago Steel. Gushchin and the Lumberjacks answered back with a 7-5 win the the following night as the San Jose Sharks prospect (2020, Round 3, #76 overall) combined for a four-point night, including his fourth USHL hat trick (3-1-4) and second of the season. Through 30 games this season, Gushchin has registered 45 points (20-25-45), which is just two goals (22) and two points (47) short of personal bests set last season. He has already tied his personal best with 25 assists. Now in his third season with the Lumberjacks, Gushchin paces the team in points and is sixth overall. The All-USHL Third Team member from the 2019-20 season has 128 USHL career points (58-70-128) in 123 games, all with the Lumberjacks.
For the fifth time this season, Gamblers defenseman Mason Lohrei’s performances earned him USHL Defenseman of the Week honors. The Boston Bruins prospect (2020, Round 2, #58) recorded six points (2-4-6) in three games this weekend as the Gamblers swept the Youngstown Phantoms in the weekend series. Friday night was Lohrei’s top performance of the weekend, registering a goal and adding a trio of helpers (1-3-4) in a 5-0 win. The Ohio State University commit subsequently added a goal in Saturday’s 7-3 win and an assist in Sunday’s 4-2 win. Friday night’s four-point night was a new USHL career high for Lohrei, who had previously registered three points in four different contests. This season, the Verona, Wis. native has twice as many multi-point games (14) as zero-point games (7). After earning a spot on the All-USHL Second Team last season with 37 points (8-29-37) in 48 games, Lohrei has surpassed previous career highs through 34 games this season as he currently has 46 points, 15 goals and 31 assists. Lohrei leads all USHL defensemen with his 46 points, which is fifth in the league and 13 more than any other defenseman. His 15 goals also paces blueliners and is three more than the next defenseman.
Schmid was nearly unbeatable this past weekend, picking up a pair of Sioux City road wins over the Des Moines Buccaneers as the netminder stopped 52 of the 54 shots sent his way. The New Jersey Devils prospect (2018, Round 5, #136 overall) opened the weekend with a 27-save shutout in the Musketeers’ 3-0 win Friday night. Schmid then turned aside another 25 shots on Saturday night as Sioux City won 5-2. The Switzerland native was previously awarded USHL Goaltender of the Week back in the 2018-19 season with the Omaha Lancers. This season, Schmid has appeared in 22 games - the most since the previously stated 2018-19 season - and carries a 10-11-1-0 record with the Musketeers. Despite being a game below .500, the third year netminder has a 2.37 goals against average and 0.907 save percentage this season, both are third best among fellow USHL goalies this year.
