2021 NHL Draft Profile: Sasha Pastujov

Current United States Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) forward Sasha Pastujov is the next player featured on the USHL's weekly series highlighting the top players with USHL ties heading into the 2021 NHL Draft.
USHL Team: United States Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP)
USHL Years: 2019-present
Commitment: University of Notre Dame
RANKINGS
NHLCS Preliminary List: A
NHLCS Updated List: A
ESPN Early Top-32: 20
Sports Illustrated 2021 Watch List: Yes
Sports Illustrated Top 40 In the USHL to Watch: Yes
Sportsnet First Edition: 18
Hockey Writers Top 75: 33
