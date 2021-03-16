2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 19

Thompson was pivotal in a pair of wins last week for the Lincoln Stars as the University of Denver commit picked up seven points (4-3-7) in the victories. The high-scoring week started on Wednesday with a pair of goals and an assist (2-1-3) in a 9-4 win over the Sioux Falls Stampede before adding two goals and two assists (2-2-4) in a 7-3 Friday night win over the Waterloo Black Hawks. Thompson, who appeared in eight games with the Stars last season, has 19 points (8-11-19) in 35 games this season, which is fourth on the Stars. The Colorado Thunderbirds product set new personal bests in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Friday as his previous best was a two assist performance back on December 28, 2020 in a 5-2 loss to Waterloo.