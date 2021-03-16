2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 19

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Players of the Week for Week 19 of the 2020-21 season. Fargo Force goaltender Brennan Boynton earned his third Goaltender of the Week award while first-time winners Aidan Thompson (Lincoln Star) and Jack Bar (Chicago Steel) won Forward and Defenseman of the Week.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Thompson was pivotal in a pair of wins last week for the Lincoln Stars as the University of Denver commit picked up seven points (4-3-7) in the victories. The high-scoring week started on Wednesday with a pair of goals and an assist (2-1-3) in a 9-4 win over the Sioux Falls Stampede before adding two goals and two assists (2-2-4) in a 7-3 Friday night win over the Waterloo Black Hawks. Thompson, who appeared in eight games with the Stars last season, has 19 points (8-11-19) in 35 games this season, which is fourth on the Stars. The Colorado Thunderbirds product set new personal bests in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Friday as his previous best was a two assist performance back on December 28, 2020 in a 5-2 loss to Waterloo.
Photo Credit: Chicago Steel
Bar earned his first USHL Defenseman of the Week award after earning three (1-2-3) of his 11 points this season over the past weekend as he helped the Steel win two of their three matchups. On Friday night the Harvard University commit assisted on the final goal of a 3-0 shutout of the Green Bay Gamblers. Two days later, Bar collected a goal and an assist (1-1-2) as the Steel bested the United States Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) 6-3 in a Sunday matinee. Bar has 11 points (5-6-11) in 22 points this season and was named to both the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary and Updated Lists as a B-rated skater.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Boynton was awarded USHL Goaltender of the Week for the third time this season after posting a 2-1-0-0 record with a 1.80 goals against average and 0.937 save percentage over a trio of games. The Champlin, Min. native bounced back from a 3-2 loss to the Des Moines Buccaneers on Thursday night with a 5-2 win over the Omaha Lancers on Saturday before backstopping a 2-0 win over the Sioux City Musketeers with a 33 save shutout on Sunday. Boynton, a Champlin Park High product, has a 22-8-1-0 record this season while his 2.34 goals against average and 0.907 save percentage are both second-best in the USHL. Sunday’s shutout was the netminder’s third of the season, which paces all USHL netminders.
