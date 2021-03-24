2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 20

Chaz Lucius needed only one game, a 9-0 NTDP win over the Youngstown Phantoms, to rack up four points and earn his first USHL Forward of the Week award. The future University of Minnesota Golden Gopher picked up a pair of assists as the NTDP opened the scoring Sunday afternoon with a pair of goals just 22 seconds apart midway through the opening frame. Lucius picked up a third assist as the NTDP extended their lead to 7-0 with less than 10 minutes to play before striking for a goal of his own with 38 seconds remaining in regulation. The A-rated skater’s (NHL Central Scouting Preliminary and Updated Lists) four-point game was a new USHL career-high after registering three points in back-to-back games last season. Lucius now has 10 goals this season in eight games, which bested last season’s personal best of eight goals through 32 games.