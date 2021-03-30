2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 21

Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman Henry Thrun registered five points (2-3-5) this weekend as the Fighting Saints picked up five of a possible six points on the weekend. In Dubuque’s lone loss of the weekend, Thrun recorded a goal and an assist, helping the Fighting Saints battle back in a 5-4 shootout loss on Friday night. The Anaheim Ducks prospect (2019, Round 4, #101 Overall) scored his fifth goal of the season in a 10-2 win over the NTDP. Thrun finished the weekend with a pair of assists on Sunday in a 7-2 win over the Waterloo Black Hawks. The Harvard University commit’s Saturday night goal set a new season-high for Thrun (5) as he has registered one additional goal in each of his three seasons in the USHL, playing the last two seasons with the NTDP. Thrun, a native of Southborough, Mass., is now on an active four-game point streak (3-5-8) and has at least one point in eight of his 13 games this season and has 12 points (5-7-12) in 13 appearances this season.