2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 22

Despite having led the USHL in points since January 31, and assists since January 22, last week was just the second USHL Forward of the Week award for Montreal Canadiens prospect (2020, Round 4, #124 Overall) Sean Farrell. The Harvard University commit was electric offensively, collecting five points (3-2-5) as the Steel split their weekend series with the Dubuque Fighting Saints and became the first team to clinch a spot in the 2021 Clark Cup Playoffs. Farrell recorded a goal and an assist in Friday night’s 5-4 loss before he and the Steel bounced back with a 7-2 win in which Farrell registered a pair of goals and an assist (2-1-3). The Hopkinton, Mass. native has been nearly unstoppable this season as he has 87 points (28-59-87) through 46 games, setting a new franchise record for points in a season. Farrell’s 87 points paces all skaters by more than 10 while his 59 assists is 21 more than the next closest skater. Farrell has registered more multi-point games (25) than games with zero (6) or one (16) points combined (22). In his four seasons in the USHL, Farrell now has 182 games (56-126-182) in 152 games and is currently on an eight-game point streak (6-11-17).