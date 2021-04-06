2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 22

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Players of the Week for Week 22 of the 2020-21 season. Sioux City Musketeers netminder Akira Schmid picked up his third Goaltender of the Week award this season while the USHL’s leading scorer Sean Farrell (Chicago Steel) picked up his second Forward of the Week award and first-time winner Jacob Guevin (Muskegon Lumberjacks) was named Defenseman of the Week.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Despite having led the USHL in points since January 31, and assists since January 22, last week was just the second USHL Forward of the Week award for Montreal Canadiens prospect (2020, Round 4, #124 Overall) Sean Farrell. The Harvard University commit was electric offensively, collecting five points (3-2-5) as the Steel split their weekend series with the Dubuque Fighting Saints and became the first team to clinch a spot in the 2021 Clark Cup Playoffs. Farrell recorded a goal and an assist in Friday night’s 5-4 loss before he and the Steel bounced back with a 7-2 win in which Farrell registered a pair of goals and an assist (2-1-3). The Hopkinton, Mass. native has been nearly unstoppable this season as he has 87 points (28-59-87) through 46 games, setting a new franchise record for points in a season. Farrell’s 87 points paces all skaters by more than 10 while his 59 assists is 21 more than the next closest skater. Farrell has registered more multi-point games (25) than games with zero (6) or one (16) points combined (22). In his four seasons in the USHL, Farrell now has 182 games (56-126-182) in 152 games and is currently on an eight-game point streak (6-11-17).
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Jacob Guevin took home his first Defenseman of the Week award after registering four points (0-4-4) and a plus-7 rating in a three-game sweep of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP). The University of Nebraska-Omaha commit recorded a single assist in both of the road wins. Guevin had two assists (0-2-2) and a plus-5 rating on April 2 in a 7-4 win on Friday night in front of the Muskegon home crowd. The Quebec native is currently on his third three-game point streak of the season and also previously had a four-game point streak (0-7-7) from December 18-30. So far this season, through 46 games, Guevin has recorded 35 points (6-29-35) and was recently named a C-rated skater by NHL Central Scouting on the service’s Updated List. Friday night’s two-point game was the defenseman’s 10th multi-point game of the season.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
For the third time in the last five weeks, Sioux City Musketeers netminder Akira Schmid was named USHL Goaltender of the Week after a pair of wins pushed his current winning streak to six games. The New Jersey Devils prospect (2018, 5th Round, #136 Overall) opened the week with a 23-save shutout on Wednesday night as the Musketeers beat the Sioux Falls Stampede 5-0, his second shutout of the season. Schmid then closed the week out with a 17-save game in a Musketeers overtime win on Friday night. In 30 games this season, Schmid has a 16-13-1-0 record with a 2.24 goals against average and 0.912 save percentage. The Switzerland native’s save percentage is best in the league while his goals against average is second, just behind the leader (2.23). During his current six-game win streak, Schmid has a 1.66 goals against average and 0.937 save percentage.
Tag(s): Player News