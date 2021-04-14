2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 23

For the fourth time in the last six weeks, Akira Schmid’s performance between the pipes for the Sioux City Musketeers earned him the USHL Goaltender of the Week award. His fourth weekly award came after recording a 0.52 goals against average and 0.981 save percentage in a pair of wins for the Musketeers. Schmid’s first game of the week, a 30-save performance came in a 4-1 win Friday night over the Des Moines Buccaneers but Schmid was not in net for the Musketeers goal against. Schmid returned between the pipes 24 hours later to backstop the Musketeers to a 2-1 overtime win over the Omaha Lancers in which the netminder turned away 22 of the 23 shots he faced. The New Jersey Devils prospect (2018, Round 5, #136 Overall) is currently on an eight-game winning streak that has seen the netminder post a 0.948 save percentage and 1.38 goals against average. Schmid is now at the top of the USHL goaltending stat categories with a 2.14 goals against average and 0.917 save percentage. The Swiss netminder now holds an 18-13-1-0 record in 32 games this season.