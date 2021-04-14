2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 23

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Wednesday the Players of the Week for Week 23 of the 2020-21 season. For the second week in a row, Sioux City Musketeers netminder Akira Schmid was named Goaltender of the Week, his fourth of the season, while Waterloo Black Hawks forward Max Sasson and Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman Henry Thrun each earned their second weekly awards of the season.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Max Sasson picked up a goal and an assist in both of Waterloo’s home victories over the Sioux Falls Stampede this past weekend. The Western Michigan University commit tallied both an insurance goal, his 17th of the season, and a primary assist in the third period of Friday night’s 6-3 Waterloo win over Sioux Falls. The following night Sasson assisted on the game’s opening tally midway through the first period before scoring what would hold up as the game winning goal less than two minutes into the third period of the 4-3 win. Sasson has come alive offensively this season, doubling his USHL career points in his first season with the Black Hawks with 42 points (18-24-42) in 44 games this season. The Brimingham, Mich. native was acquired by Waterloo from the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders during the RoughRiders dispersal draft this past summer. With the RoughRiders, Sasson registered 42 points (19-23-42) in 107 games. Sasson paces the Black Hawks in each of the three offensive categories this season by nine points, five assists and four goals, respectively.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Henry Thrun’s Defenseman of the Week win marked two awards in three weeks for the Anaheim Ducks prospect (2019, Round 4, #101 Overall). In his third game of the week, Thrun registered his second three-point game of the season and only second two-goal game in 80 career USHL games. Thrun has doubled his career goal total this season with eight this season after registering seven in 62 games with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP). In 18 games this season with the Fighting Saints, Thrun has 17 points (8-9-17), bringing his USHL total to 60 points (15-45-60) in 80 career games. The last three games Thrun has registered a point in have all been multi-point games, giving him five multi-point games this season.
For the fourth time in the last six weeks, Akira Schmid’s performance between the pipes for the Sioux City Musketeers earned him the USHL Goaltender of the Week award. His fourth weekly award came after recording a 0.52 goals against average and 0.981 save percentage in a pair of wins for the Musketeers. Schmid’s first game of the week, a 30-save performance came in a 4-1 win Friday night over the Des Moines Buccaneers but Schmid was not in net for the Musketeers goal against. Schmid returned between the pipes 24 hours later to backstop the Musketeers to a 2-1 overtime win over the Omaha Lancers in which the netminder turned away 22 of the 23 shots he faced. The New Jersey Devils prospect (2018, Round 5, #136 Overall) is currently on an eight-game winning streak that has seen the netminder post a 0.948 save percentage and 1.38 goals against average. Schmid is now at the top of the USHL goaltending stat categories with a 2.14 goals against average and 0.917 save percentage. The Swiss netminder now holds an 18-13-1-0 record in 32 games this season.
Tag(s): Player News