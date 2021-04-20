2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 24

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Players of the Week for Week 24 of the 2020-21 season. Fargo Force netminder Brennan Boynton won his fourth Goaltender of the Week award while Omaha Lancers forward Michael Posma and Chicago Steel defenseman Ian Moore each won their first weekly awards of the season.
Posma’s first career USHL Forward of the Week award came after a four-point night (3-1-4) in his 84th career USHL game. The Boston College commit registered a hat trick in Omaha’s lone game of the week, a 7-3 win over the Lincoln Stars, which was also Posma’s first career multi-goal game. In 34 games this season since being acquired by the Lancers, Posma has recorded 24 points (11-13-24), nearly doubling his previous goal (6) and assist (8) totals in 50 previous games with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2019-20) and Tri-City Storm (2020-21). The North Jersey Avalanche product is currently sixth on the Lancers with 27 points.
Moore’s first career USHL Defenseman of the Week award came after three points (1-2-3) in a pair of overtime wins for the Chicago Steel last week. The Anaheim Ducks prospect (2020, Round 3, #67 Overall) opened the scoring for the Steel on Thursday night with a powerplay goal, his 10th marker of the season, before picking up his 13th assist of the year on the game tying goal midway through the third period of an eventual 5-4 overtime win over the Youngstown Phantoms. Two nights later, Moore’s 14th assist came as a part of the overtime game winning goal that earned Chicago its second-straight Anderson Cup and Eastern Conference Championship. This season, the defenseman has 24 points (10-14-24) in 43 games, which is ninth on the Steel but third amongst Chicago defensemen.
Neminder Brennan Boynton earned his fourth USHL Goaltender of the Week award after picking up a pair of wins, allowing only three goals in doing so. Boynton backstopped the Fargo Force to a 4-2 win Thursday night over the Waterloo Black Hawks that saw the Champlin, Min. native turn aside 23 shots. Just 24 hours later, the Force again bested the Black Hawks, this time in a 5-1 win where Boynton was beaten just once on 23 Waterloo shots. Boynton improved his record to 26-14-1-0 in 44 games this season with a league-leading 24 wins while his 2.38 goals against average ranks third and Boynton’s 0.904 save percentage is fourth in the league. Boynton is now on a three-game winning streak, his fifth of the season.
