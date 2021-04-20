2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 24

Moore’s first career USHL Defenseman of the Week award came after three points (1-2-3) in a pair of overtime wins for the Chicago Steel last week. The Anaheim Ducks prospect (2020, Round 3, #67 Overall) opened the scoring for the Steel on Thursday night with a powerplay goal, his 10th marker of the season, before picking up his 13th assist of the year on the game tying goal midway through the third period of an eventual 5-4 overtime win over the Youngstown Phantoms. Two nights later, Moore’s 14th assist came as a part of the overtime game winning goal that earned Chicago its second-straight Anderson Cup and Eastern Conference Championship. This season, the defenseman has 24 points (10-14-24) in 43 games, which is ninth on the Steel but third amongst Chicago defensemen.