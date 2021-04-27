2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 25

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Players of the Week for Week 25 of the 2020-21 season. Chicago Steel forwards Sean Farrell and Josh Doan were each named Co-Forward of the Week while Muskegon Lumberjacks defenseman Jacob Guevin and Omaha Lancers netminder Jakub Dobes won their second and third Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week awards, respectively.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
USHL leading scorer Farrell, who finished the season with 101 points (29-72-101), was named USHL Forward of the Week for the third time this season after registering seven assists (0-7-7) in a pair of Steel victories to close out the regular season. The Montreal Canadiens prospect (2020, Round 4, #124 overall) finished the season as just the second skater in USHL Tier I history to hit the 100-point mark, finishing just three points shy of the record set by Kevin Roy (Lincoln Stars, 54-50-104) in 59 games during the 2011-12 season. Farrell opened the weekend with a four assist performance (0-4-4) in a 6-4 win Friday night before adding another trio of assists (0-3-3) on Saturday night in a 5-1 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks. The Harvard University commit set a USHL Tier I record this season with 72 assists in 53 games, finishing his USHL career with 196 points (57-139-196) 159 games between the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) and Steel with 157 of those points coming in the last two seasons with Chicago. Farrell’s 1.91 points per game average led the USHL this season and set a new Tier I mark for non-NTDP skaters in doing so. Only Alex Turcotte (2.13, NTDP, 2018-19), Jack Hughes (2.00, NTDP, 2017-18 & 2018-19), and Auston Matthews (2.00, NTDP, 2014-15) are the only players to post a better points per game average in a single season. Roy had the previous high mark at 1.76 points per game the season he set the scoring record. Even with the new single season assists record, Farrell still finished 5th in the league in goal scoring with 29 tallies this season. With Farrell’s seven assists in his final two games of the season, the Hopkinton, Mass. native finished the season on a 15-game point streak (7-24-31) and registered more 4- or 5-point games (6) than games he was held off the scoring sheet (5).
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Doan only played in a single game last weekend but made his ice time count, registering four goals in Friday night’s game. While the four-goal performance was a first for the Arizona State University commit, it was his third hat trick in his second season in the USHL. Doan’s 70 points this season was third best in the league with 39 assists being tied for third as well. The 70-point season (53 games, 31-39-70) was a massive increase from his 14 points (5-9-14) in 45 games last season. Doan was named a C-rated skater in the Updated Rankings from NHL Central Scouting after initially being left off the Preliminary list from the service. More recently, Bob McKenzie ranked Doan 80 among 2021 NHL Draft prospects in his TSN Mid-Season rankings. Doan is looking to follow in the footsteps of his father Shane, a 21-year veteran of the NHL who was drafted 7th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 1995 NHL Draft.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Guevin earned Defenseman of the Week honors for the second time this season after picking up four points (1-3-4) in two games. The University of Nebraska-Omaha commit was the overtime hero on Thursday in a 6-5 overtime win after picking up an assist (1-1-2) on the game’s first goal just 75 seconds into action. The next night, Guevin picked up a pair of assists in his 13th multi-point game of the season. Among defensemen, Guevin’s 45 points and 38 assists are both tied for second. The 2021 NHL Draft eligible defenseman, like Doan, was listed as a C-rated skater on the NHL Central Scouting Updated list after not appearing on the Preliminary list. Earlier this season, Guevin was listed by Sports Illustrated on their 2021 Watch List.
For the third time this season, Dobes’ work between the pipes earned him Goaltender of the Week honors. In a pair of wins last week, Dobes turned aside 61 of the 63 shots he faced, including his second shutout of the season. On Friday night, Dobes led the Lancers to a 3-2 win that saw the netminder turn aside 42 shots. The next night, The Montreal Canadiens prospect (2020, Round 5, #136) registered his second shutout of the season, pushing aside all 19 of the Tri-City Storm shots he faced in a 4-0 win. With a 26-16-2-1 record in a league-leading 47 games this season, Dobes ranked third in save percentage (0.908) and fourth in goals against average (2.48). The Ohio State University commit finished the 2020-21 season with six wins in his final seven appearances (6-0-1-0), posting a 0.946 save percentage and 1.70 goals against average.
