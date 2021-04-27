2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 25

USHL leading scorer Farrell, who finished the season with 101 points (29-72-101), was named USHL Forward of the Week for the third time this season after registering seven assists (0-7-7) in a pair of Steel victories to close out the regular season. The Montreal Canadiens prospect (2020, Round 4, #124 overall) finished the season as just the second skater in USHL Tier I history to hit the 100-point mark, finishing just three points shy of the record set by Kevin Roy (Lincoln Stars, 54-50-104) in 59 games during the 2011-12 season. Farrell opened the weekend with a four assist performance (0-4-4) in a 6-4 win Friday night before adding another trio of assists (0-3-3) on Saturday night in a 5-1 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks. The Harvard University commit set a USHL Tier I record this season with 72 assists in 53 games, finishing his USHL career with 196 points (57-139-196) 159 games between the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) and Steel with 157 of those points coming in the last two seasons with Chicago. Farrell’s 1.91 points per game average led the USHL this season and set a new Tier I mark for non-NTDP skaters in doing so. Only Alex Turcotte (2.13, NTDP, 2018-19), Jack Hughes (2.00, NTDP, 2017-18 & 2018-19), and Auston Matthews (2.00, NTDP, 2014-15) are the only players to post a better points per game average in a single season. Roy had the previous high mark at 1.76 points per game the season he set the scoring record. Even with the new single season assists record, Farrell still finished 5th in the league in goal scoring with 29 tallies this season. With Farrell’s seven assists in his final two games of the season, the Hopkinton, Mass. native finished the season on a 15-game point streak (7-24-31) and registered more 4- or 5-point games (6) than games he was held off the scoring sheet (5).