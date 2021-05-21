Force Sign Forward Tanner Walos for 2021-22 Season

The Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League announced today that they have signed left-handed forward Tanner Walos to a tender for the 21-22 season.

Walos (pronounced Wall-ose) was the team captain and leading scorer with 52 goals and 54 assists for 106 points in just 50 games for the Milwaukee Junior Admirals 15O team this past season. The Hartland, Wisconsin native has spent the last 4 seasons developing in the Jr. Admirals organization.

“We have followed Tanner very closely this season, and whenever we saw him, we were very impressed with his scoring ability, playmaking, and 200 foot game,” said Fargo General Manager Cary Eades. “He has a rare combination of skill and grit, and he embodies what we look for in a Force player. We also had an opportunity to meet with him after games, and he even flew to Fargo to spend a week practicing with this year’s team. He is a very mature young man, and even though he will be the one of the youngest players on our team next year, we know he has the determination and skill set to be a contributor. We’re excited to welcome Tanner and the Walos family to our Fargo Force hockey family.”

Tanner joins previous signee Matt Mania (a defenseman) as tenders for the Fargo Force. Both will play as 16 year olds in the USHL next season.