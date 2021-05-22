Storm sign forward Tanner Adams to tender agreement

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm has announced the signing of forward Tanner Adams to a tender agreement for the 2021-2022 season. Adams skated for the Mount St. Charles Academy’s 15U team during the 2020-2021 season.

Tanner Adams, 15, of Northport, New York appeared in twenty-nine games during the 2020-2021 regular season for Mount St. Charles and scored nineteen goals. Adams also provided the team with twenty-nine assists for forty-eight total points. His forty-eight points led all skaters this season for the Mount St. Charles 15U team. He previously skated for the Portledge School in Locust Valley, New York and the Long Island Royals in Kings Park, New York. Adams is 5’9’’, 161 lbs, and is set to join the Storm for the 2021-2022 USHL season. He previously announced a commitment to play collegiate hockey at Providence College.

“I’m super excited to get going with the Storm! Tri-City is a great organization and an even better opportunity for me. I am a 200-foot player with a high hockey IQ, I like to create a lot of plays and also finish them. The USHL is a competitive league with elite players, and I am excited for the opportunity next season. My goal is to develop into a better hockey player and help bring the Clark Cup back to Kearney.” - Forward Tanner Adams

“We feel Tanner is one of the best forwards in the 2005 birth class and are excited to add him to our organization. He plays a 200-foot game, makes plays, and is extremely driven to get better. His maturity and eagerness to attack the next challenge in his hockey career were evident throughout this process and made it an easy decision for us. He is the exact type of player we look for and we believe he will thrive in our development system.” - President of Hockey Operations/Head Coach Anthony Noreen

“Our standards here for tender caliber players are extremely high based on our track record and we are excited to add a player of Tanner's ability. Tanner was his club's top forward and player all season and consistently showed the ability at a young age to play a smart, efficient, effective, and two-way game as someone that will develop into a championship scoring line centremen. We are impressed with his maturity and drive and that fact he has already moved away from home and been at a hockey factory with great coaches at Mount St. Charles allows us to feel comfortable and confident that this a young man that will have a smooth transition to our team and league sooner than later. We feel we have added a weapon to our organization that is proven to be one of the premier forwards in the 2005 age group. We are appreciative to all the people that helped make this happen in a short time frame and we're happy to welcome Tanner and his family to ours.” - General Manager Jason Koehler