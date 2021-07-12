2021 NHL Draft Profile: Aidan Hreschuk

USHL Team: United States Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP)
USHL Years: 2019-present
NCAA Commitment: Boston College
Age: 18 (02/19/03)
Hometown: Long Beach, California
RANKINGS
NHLCS Preliminary List: C
NHLCS Updated List: C
NHLCS Final Rankings: 42
ESPN Early Top-32: Honorable Mention
Sports Illustrated 2021 Watch List: Yes
Sports Illustrated 2021 Final Rankings: 89
Bob McKenzie's Midseason Rankings (TSN): 60
The Athletic - Wheeler's Midseason Rankings: 24
The Athletic - Wheeler's Top 100: 41
NBC Sports Rankings: 29
