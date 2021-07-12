skip navigation

2021 NHL Draft Profile: Aidan Hreschuk

07/12/2021, 12:00pm CDT
By USHL

2021 NHL Draft Profile of USA Hockey NTDP Defenseman Aidan Hreschuk

Aidan Hreschuk

USHL Team: United States Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP)

USHL Years: 2019-present

NCAA Commitment: Boston College

Age: 18 (02/19/03)

Hometown: Long Beach, California

RANKINGS

NHLCS Preliminary List: C

NHLCS Updated List: C

NHLCS Final Rankings: 42

ESPN Early Top-32: Honorable Mention

Sports Illustrated 2021 Watch List: Yes

Sports Illustrated 2021 Final Rankings: 89

Bob McKenzie's Midseason Rankings (TSN): 60

The Athletic - Wheeler's Midseason Rankings: 24

The Athletic - Wheeler's Top 100: 41

NBC Sports Rankings: 29

