2021 NHL Draft Profile: Matthew Knies

07/12/2021, 3:30pm CDT
By USHL

2021 NHL Draft Profile of Tri-City Storm Forward Matthew Knies

Matthew Knies

USHL Team: Tri-City Storm

USHL Years: 2018-present

NCAA Commitment: University of Minnesota

Age: 18 (10/17/02)

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

RANKINGS

NHLCS Preliminary List: B

NHLCS Updated List: B

NHLCS Final Rankings: 37

ESPN Early Top-32: 31

Sports Illustrated 2021 Watch List: Yes

Sports Illustrated 2021 Top-40 Players to Watch: Yes

Sports Illustrated 2021 Final Rankings: 59

Bob McKenzie's Midseason Rankings (TSN): 59

The Athletic - Wheeler's Top 100: 75

The Athletic - Pronman's First Mock Draft: 28

