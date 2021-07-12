2021 NHL Draft Profile: Matthew Knies

USHL Team: Tri-City Storm
USHL Years: 2018-present
NCAA Commitment: University of Minnesota
Age: 18 (10/17/02)
Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona
RANKINGS
NHLCS Preliminary List: B
NHLCS Updated List: B
NHLCS Final Rankings: 37
ESPN Early Top-32: 31
Sports Illustrated 2021 Watch List: Yes
Sports Illustrated 2021 Top-40 Players to Watch: Yes
Sports Illustrated 2021 Final Rankings: 59
Bob McKenzie's Midseason Rankings (TSN): 59
The Athletic - Wheeler's Top 100: 75
The Athletic - Pronman's First Mock Draft: 28
