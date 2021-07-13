skip navigation

2021 NHL Draft Profile: Jack Peart

07/13/2021, 8:30pm CDT
By USHL

2021 NHL Draft Profile of Fargo Force Defenseman Jack Peart

Jack Peart

USHL Team: Fargo Force

USHL Years: 2019-present

NCAA Commitment: St. Cloud State University

Age: 18 (05/15/03)

Hometown: Grand Rapids, Minnesota

RANKINGS

NHLCS Preliminary List: C

NHLCS Updated List: B

NHLCS Final Rankings: 27

Sports Illustrated 2021 Watch List: Yes

Sports Illustrated 2021 USHL Top-40 Players to Watch: Yes

Sports Illustrated 2021 Final Rankings: 63

Bob McKenzie's Midseason Rankings (TSN): 51

The Athletic - Wheeler's Midseason Rankings: 48

The Athletic - Wheeler's Top 100: 37

NBC Sports Watch List: 25

Tag(s): Player News 