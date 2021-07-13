2021 NHL Draft Profile: Jack Peart

USHL Team: Fargo Force
USHL Years: 2019-present
NCAA Commitment: St. Cloud State University
Age: 18 (05/15/03)
Hometown: Grand Rapids, Minnesota
RANKINGS
NHLCS Preliminary List: C
NHLCS Updated List: B
NHLCS Final Rankings: 27
Sports Illustrated 2021 Watch List: Yes
Sports Illustrated 2021 USHL Top-40 Players to Watch: Yes
Sports Illustrated 2021 Final Rankings: 63
Bob McKenzie's Midseason Rankings (TSN): 51
The Athletic - Wheeler's Midseason Rankings: 48
The Athletic - Wheeler's Top 100: 37
NBC Sports Watch List: 25
Tag(s): Player News