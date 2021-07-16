skip navigation

2021 NHL Draft Profile: Chaz Lucius

07/16/2021, 1:15pm CDT
By USHL

2021 NHL Draft Profile of USA Hockey National Team Development Program Forward Chaz Lucius

Chaz Lucius

USHL Team: USA Hockey NTDP

USHL Years: 2019-present

NCAA Commitment: University of Minnesota

Age: 18 (05/02/03)

Hometown: Grant, Minnesota

RANKINGS

NHLCS Preliminary List: A

NHLCS Updated List: A

NHLCS Final Rankings: 12

ESPN Early Top-32 Rankings: 9

Sports Illustrated 2021 Watch List: Yes

Sports Illustrated Top-40 USHL Players to Watch: Yes

Sports Illustrated 2021 Final Rankings: 10

Bob McKenzie's Midseason Rankings (TSN): 9

Craig Button's Rankings (TSN): 15

Sportsnet First Edition: 11

Sportsnet April Rankings: 8

Sportsnet May Rankings: 10

The Athletic - Wheeler's Midseason Rankings: 13

The Athletic - Wheeler's Top 100: 8

The Athletic - Pronman's First Rankings: 12

The Athletic - Mock Draft 2.0: 10

NBC Sports Rankings: 12

