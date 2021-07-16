2021 NHL Draft Profile: Chaz Lucius

USHL Team: USA Hockey NTDP
USHL Years: 2019-present
NCAA Commitment: University of Minnesota
Age: 18 (05/02/03)
Hometown: Grant, Minnesota
RANKINGS
NHLCS Preliminary List: A
NHLCS Updated List: A
NHLCS Final Rankings: 12
ESPN Early Top-32 Rankings: 9
Sports Illustrated 2021 Watch List: Yes
Sports Illustrated Top-40 USHL Players to Watch: Yes
Sports Illustrated 2021 Final Rankings: 10
Bob McKenzie's Midseason Rankings (TSN): 9
Craig Button's Rankings (TSN): 15
Sportsnet First Edition: 11
Sportsnet April Rankings: 8
Sportsnet May Rankings: 10
The Athletic - Wheeler's Midseason Rankings: 13
The Athletic - Wheeler's Top 100: 8
The Athletic - Pronman's First Rankings: 12
The Athletic - Mock Draft 2.0: 10
NBC Sports Rankings: 12
