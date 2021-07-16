skip navigation

2021 NHL Draft Profile: Luke Hughes

07/16/2021, 1:30pm CDT
By USHL

2021 NHL Draft Profile of USA Hockey National Team Development Program Defenseman Luke Hughes

USHL Team: USA Hockey NTDP

USHL Years: 2019-present

NCAA Commitment: University of Michigan

Age: 17 (09/09/03)

Hometown: Canton, Michigan

RANKINGS

NHLCS Preliminary List: A

NHLCS Updated List: A

NHLCS Final Rankings: 4

ESPN Early Top-32 Rankings: 10

Sports Illustrated 2021 Watch List: Yes

Sports Illustrated Top-40 USHL Players to Watch: Yes

Sports Illustrated 2021 Final Rankings: 6

Bob McKenzie's Midseason Rankings (TSN): 5

Craig Button's Rankings (TSN): 4

Sportsnet First Edition: 6

Sportsnet April Rankings: 3

Sportsnet May Rankings: 8

The Athletic - Wheeler's Midseason Rankings: 4

The Athletic - Wheeler's Top 100: 7

The Athletic - Pronman's First Rankings: 4

The Athletic - Mock Draft 2.0: 4

NBC Sports Rankings: 5

