2021 NHL Draft Profile: Goaltenders

USHL Team: Des Moines Buccaneers, USA Hockey NTDP
USHL Years: 2017-20
NCAA Commitment: University of Wisconsin
Age: 20 (06/01/01)
Hometown: Wilmette, Illinois
RANKINGS
NHLCS Final Rankings: 13 (North American Goalies)
USHL Team: Lincoln Stars
USHL Years: 2018-19
Age: 20 (05/29/01)
Hometown: Martin, Slovakia
RANKINGS
NHLCS Final Rankings: 17 (North American Goalies)
USHL Team: Des Moines Buccaneers
USHL Years: 2020-present
NCAA Commitment: Cornell University
Age: 19 (03/21/02)
Hometown: Hudson, Wisconsin
RANKINGS
NHLCS Final Rankings: 19 (North American Goalies)
USHL Team: USA Hockey NTDP
USHL Years: 2019-present
NCAA Commitment: Colorado College
Age: 17 (07/28/03)
Hometown: West Bloomfield, Michigan
RANKINGS
NHLCS Preliminary Rankings: C
NHLCS Updated Rankings: C
NHLCS Final Rankings: 20 (North American Goalies)
USHL Team: Youngstown Phantoms
USHL Years: 2019-present
NCAA Commitment: University of Massachusetts
Age: 19 (03/26/02)
Hometown: Shaker Heights, Ohio
RANKINGS
NHLCS Final Rankings: 26 (North American Goalies)
