skip navigation

Current Section

2021 NHL Draft Profile: Goaltenders

07/16/2021, 1:45pm CDT
By USHL

2021 NHL Draft Profiles of Top-Ranked USHL Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

USHL Team: Des Moines Buccaneers, USA Hockey NTDP

USHL Years: 2017-20

NCAA Commitment: University of Wisconsin 

Age: 20 (06/01/01)

Hometown: Wilmette, Illinois

RANKINGS

NHLCS Final Rankings: 13 (North American Goalies)

Samuel Hlavaj

USHL Team: Lincoln Stars

USHL Years: 2018-19

Age: 20 (05/29/01)

Hometown: Martin, Slovakia

RANKINGS

NHLCS Final Rankings: 17 (North American Goalies)

Remington Keopple

USHL Team: Des Moines Buccaneers

USHL Years: 2020-present

NCAA Commitment: Cornell University 

Age: 19 (03/21/02)

Hometown: Hudson, Wisconsin

RANKINGS

NHLCS Final Rankings: 19 (North American Goalies)

Kaidan Mbereko

USHL Team: USA Hockey NTDP 

USHL Years: 2019-present

NCAA Commitment: Colorado College

Age: 17 (07/28/03)

Hometown: West Bloomfield, Michigan

RANKINGS

NHLCS Preliminary Rankings: C

NHLCS Updated Rankings: C

NHLCS Final Rankings: 20 (North American Goalies)

Colin Purcell

USHL Team: Youngstown Phantoms

USHL Years: 2019-present

NCAA Commitment: University of Massachusetts

Age: 19 (03/26/02)

Hometown: Shaker Heights, Ohio

RANKINGS

NHLCS Final Rankings: 26 (North American Goalies)

Tag(s): Player News 