USHL Announces All-Academic Team

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Connor Kurth and goaltender Hobie Hedquist were named to the USHL All-Academic Team for his excellence in the classroom. The organization continues its run as a consistent contributor to the USHL’s best student-athletes.

The last several years have included nods to Stephen Halliday, Riley Stuart, Ty Jackson, Mason McCormick, Jacob Semik, Aidan Fulp, and Alex Steeves on the USHL All-Academic Team. Steeves was also named USHL Scholar-Athlete as the best student in the USHL in 2018. All of these incredible academic achievements have been under the watch of academic coordinator JoAnne Gibson, who has served in the role and has guided all Dubuque Fighting Saints players in their academic endeavors.

Kurth completed 11 credits at St. Paul Community College and 11 credits at Normandale Community College, ultimately finishing his high school career with a 4.12 GPA. He is committed to the University of Minnesota, a regular powerhouse in the Big Ten. The academic accolade stacks on top of his earlier selection to the USHL All-Rookie Second Team this summer.

Hedquist, who is committed to the University of North Dakota, completed his high schooling career online through a school in Minnesota, and finished with a 3.70 GPA.

“Academics are a significant part of the USHL and we are proud that Connor and Hobie continued the Fighting Saints’ tradition of excellence in the classroom,” said Kalle Larsson, General Manager of the Dubuque Fighting Saints. “We congratulate both of them on these well-deserved honors.”