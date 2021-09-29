2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 1

Irey, now in his third season with the Musketeers, had a career night in Sioux City’s second Fall Classic matchup, registering four points (2-2-4) in a 5-2 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks. The four-point night was a trio of career-bests for Irey, a Bemidji State University commit, as it marked his first multi-goal USHL game, first game with more than two points and fourth multi-assist game. Irey has now appeared in 102 career USHL games with 39 points (18-21-39). In the win, Irey opened the scoring just three minutes into the matchup and added an assist midway through the opening frame, giving the Musketeers a 2-0 lead. Irey made it a three- and four-point night when he added another helper in the opening 90 seconds of the third period before striking for a powerplay goal less than five minutes later.