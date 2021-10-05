2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 2

The Fighting Saints played only one game last week, but forward Tristan Lemyre factored heavily in the 7-1 win with a four-point night (1-3-4), which tied his career-best mark in a single game. The Denver University commit picked up primary assists on each of his team’s first two goals of the game and later picked up another, this time on the power play, in the second period. In the third, Lemyre scored his second goal in as many games when he capped the game’s scoring. The Mirabel, Quebec native played 50 games with Dubuque last season, notching 37 points (13-24-37) in his first USHL campaign.