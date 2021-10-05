2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 2

Chicago, IL - The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday its Players of the Week for Week 2 of the 2021-22 season. For the second time in as many weeks this season, Waterloo Black Hawks netminder Jack Williams earned Goaltender of the Week honors after his second shutout of the season.
The Fighting Saints played only one game last week, but forward Tristan Lemyre factored heavily in the 7-1 win with a four-point night (1-3-4), which tied his career-best mark in a single game. The Denver University commit picked up primary assists on each of his team’s first two goals of the game and later picked up another, this time on the power play, in the second period. In the third, Lemyre scored his second goal in as many games when he capped the game’s scoring. The Mirabel, Quebec native played 50 games with Dubuque last season, notching 37 points (13-24-37) in his first USHL campaign.
Trey Taylor was held off the scoresheet at the Fall Classic but bounced back with five points in two games (1-4-5) as the Phantoms swept both sides of a home-and-home weekend against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP). The Clarkson University commit’s first USHL point came as he picked up an assist on Youngstown’s first goal of the weekend just 20 seconds into Friday night’s action. The next night, Taylor recorded his first goal in the USHL midway through the second period, on the power play, as the Phantoms took a commanding 6-0 lead before eventually winning 8-1.
For the second week in-a-row, Jack Williams registered a shutout in his lone appearance of the week, winning Goaltender of the Week for the second time in as many weeks this season. The St. Louis, Mo. native stopped all 21 shots he faced on Friday night in a 3-0 win over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. After Week 2, Williams is one of two goalies with a perfect 0.00 goals against average and 1.000 save percentage, but is the lone netminder to have done so over the span of two games. The third-year goaltender has stopped all 36 shots he’s faced this season.
