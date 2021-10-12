2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 3

After picking up a pair of points in his first three games of the season, Hallum exploded for seven points (6-1-7) last weekend, including a four-goal performance. On Friday night, the Vegas Golden Knights prospect (2020, Round 3, #91) recorded a natural hat trick with a trio of goals in a six minute span in the first period. Hallum capped the four-goal night with an empty net goal to seal the 6-3 win over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The next night, the University of Michigan commit scored the game’s opening goal and assisted on the second just 1:52 later. After the Dubuque Fighting Saints came back to take a lead early in the third period, Hallum picked up his sixth goal of the weekend and seventh of the season with just 20 seconds remaining in regulation, sending the game to overtime. Hallum scored the first goal of the shootout as the Gamblers came home with a 5-4 win. Friday night marked Hallum’s second USHL career hat trick (November 25, 2020 vs. Chicago Steel) and the four-point night marked a new career-high after a pair of three-point games last season.