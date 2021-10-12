2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 3

Chicago, IL - The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday its Players of the Week for Week 3 of the 2021-22 season. The league’s leading goal-scorer Jackson Hallum (Green Bay Gamblers) was named USHL Forward of the Week while Simon Latkoczy (Madison Capitols), one of the top netminders in the league this season, was named USHL Goaltender of the Week. Hallum and USHL Defenseman of the Week Joaquim Lemay are both NHL Drafted players.
After picking up a pair of points in his first three games of the season, Hallum exploded for seven points (6-1-7) last weekend, including a four-goal performance. On Friday night, the Vegas Golden Knights prospect (2020, Round 3, #91) recorded a natural hat trick with a trio of goals in a six minute span in the first period. Hallum capped the four-goal night with an empty net goal to seal the 6-3 win over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The next night, the University of Michigan commit scored the game’s opening goal and assisted on the second just 1:52 later. After the Dubuque Fighting Saints came back to take a lead early in the third period, Hallum picked up his sixth goal of the weekend and seventh of the season with just 20 seconds remaining in regulation, sending the game to overtime. Hallum scored the first goal of the shootout as the Gamblers came home with a 5-4 win. Friday night marked Hallum’s second USHL career hat trick (November 25, 2020 vs. Chicago Steel) and the four-point night marked a new career-high after a pair of three-point games last season.
Lemay recorded a pair of points in each of the Lincoln Stars wins this past weekend as the team bested the Sioux Falls Stampede in a home-and-home series with a 6-1 win Friday followed by a 3-1 win Saturday night on the road. The Washington Capitals prospect (2021, Round 4, #119) was a crucial part of a Stars powerplay that finished with a pair of goals Friday night, each of which featured an assist from Lemay. One night later, the University of Nebraska-Omaha commit assisted on the game’s opening goal before adding his lone goal of the season on the powerplay late in the third, which held up as the game-winning goal.
Defending Clark Cup Champion netminder Latkoczy has been red hot between the pipes this season and picked up a pair of wins last weekend, allowing just one goal on 53 shots from the Youngstown Phantoms. On Friday night, the Slovakian goaltender stopped 36 of the 37 shots he saw in a 5-1 win over the Youngstown Phantoms. The next night, Latkoczy was a brick wall, stopping all 16 shots for his first shutout of the season, a 7-0 win. The shutout was his second in 39 USHL games. This season, Latkoczy finds himself among league leaders as he is tied for the best goals against average (0.99) and is second in save percentage (0.964). Latkoczy has allowed just three goals on 83 shots this season.
the 2021-22 season will be the USHL's 20th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league. The USHL had 50 players selected at the 2021 NHL Draft, marking the fourth-straight season with 50-or-more USHL players selected in the Draft.
