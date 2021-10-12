151 USHL Ties on NHL Opening Night Rosters

Chicago, IL - The National Hockey League (NHL) announced Tuesday the Opening Night rosters for all 32 teams ahead of the 2021-22 season beginning Tuesday night. The United States Hockey League (USHL) had a total of 150 former players, plus Madison Capitols Owner Ryan Suter, on the NHL rosters.

"The NHL is a great partner of ours and we're incredibly excited their season is getting underway, especially with so many of our former players dotting the Opening Night rosters," said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson.

All 16 USHL Member Clubs have at least one player on an NHL roster including high marks of 57 from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP), 11 from the Omaha Lancers and 10 from the Waterloo Black Hawks.