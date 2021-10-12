151 USHL Ties on NHL Opening Night Rosters

Chicago, IL - The National Hockey League (NHL) announced Tuesday the Opening Night rosters for all 32 teams ahead of the 2021-22 season beginning Tuesday night. The United States Hockey League (USHL) had a total of 150 former players, plus Madison Capitols Owner Ryan Suter, on the NHL rosters.
"The NHL is a great partner of ours and we're incredibly excited their season is getting underway, especially with so many of our former players dotting the Opening Night rosters," said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson.
All 16 USHL Member Clubs have at least one player on an NHL roster including high marks of 57 from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP), 11 from the Omaha Lancers and 10 from the Waterloo Black Hawks.
57 - USA Hockey NTDP
11 - Omaha Lancers
10 - Waterloo Black Hawks, Indiana Ice
9 - Green Bay Gamblers
8 - Tri-City Storm
7 - Dubuque Fighting Saints, Sioux City Musketeers, Sioux Falls Stampede
6 - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Chicago Steel
5 - Des Moines Buccaneers, Muskegon Lumberjacks
4 - Fargo Force
3 - Lincoln Stars, Youngstown Phantoms
1 - Madison Capitols, Ohio Jr. Blue Jackets
Among the NHL teams, the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres lead the way with 10 USHL ties on their Opening Night rosters. The lone NHL team without a USHL tie on the roster is the Edmonton Oilers but both William Lagesson (Dubuque Fighting Saints, 2014-15) and Alex Stalock (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 2004-06) are on the team's injured reserve list.
10 - Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres
9 - Pittsburgh Penguins
8 - Los Angeles Kings
7 - Minnesota Wild
6 - Calgary Flames, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets
5 - Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers
4 - Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken, Washington Capitals
3 - Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights
2 - Tampa Bay Lightning
1 - New Jersey Devils