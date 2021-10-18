skip navigation

Fargo Force Mourn Loss of Founder & Owner Ace Brandt

10/18/2021, 10:00am CDT
By USHL

The United States Hockey League (USHL) joins the Fargo Force in remembering Force Founder and Owner Ace Brandt, who passed this past weekend after a battle with cancer. 

"Ace was a pivotal member of the Fargo Force and will be remembered both for his contributions to hockey, not only in Fargo, but the Force's impact on the USHL as a whole, as well as the person he was away from the game as well," said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson

For more, please see the Fargo Force release, found here

