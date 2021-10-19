2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 4

Despite splitting the weekend series, Kevin Pasche recorded a 1.95 goals against average and 0.927 save percentage, turning aside 51 of the 55 shots he faced, en route to earning his first Goaltender of the Week award. The Swiss netminder had a near perfect performance Friday night, stopping 26 of the 27 shots he faced in a 2-1 overtime win against Waterloo. The next night, Pasche was stuck with a loss, despite keeping his Lancers in the game with 25 saves in an eventual 3-2 loss to the Sioux City Musketeers. Despite a 1-3-0-0 record this season, Pasche has an impressive 2.25 goals against average and 0.922 save percentage, which are both in the top-10 among league netminders. Pasche is following in a steady line of Lancers goaltenders as each of the last two Omaha primary goaltenders each won a trio of Goaltender of the Week Awards in their time, including Jakub Dobes (two in 2020-21 and one in 2019-20) and Kyle McClellan (three in 2019-20). The Swiss netminding connection is also strong as fellow Switzerland native Akira Schmid won USHL Goaltender of the Year last season and was awarded Goaltender of the Week on four separate occasions.