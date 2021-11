USHL Players Featured Prominently on NHL Central Scouting Preliminary List

NHL Central Scouting earlier this week announced their Preliminary Players to Watch List ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft. The annual list identifies players using the following criteria:

A Rating - indicates a 1st round candidate

B Rating - indicates a 2nd/3rd round candidate

C Rating - indicates a 4th/5th/6th round candidate

The USHL had 79 players, past and present, listed on the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary List. In each of the last four NHL Drafts, the USHL has had 50-or-more of its players selected, including the first and second overall picks at the 2021 NHL Draft. During the 2021 Draft, the USHL surpassed the 900 picks mark all-time.

"We're thrilled to see our players recognized for their talent in the Preliminary List from NHL Central Scouting," said USHL President & Commissioner Bill Robertson. "We know the league's talent level continues to grow year after year and we're excited to see what this season, and ultimately the 2022 NHL Draft, has in store for our Clubs."

On this season's Preliminary List, the USHL had seven players listed as A Rated, including five players on this season's USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) Under-18 roster: Ryan Chesley (Defenseman), Logan Cooley (Forward), Cutter Gauthier (Forward), Isaac Howard (Forward), and Frank Nazar (Forward). The other two A Rated skaters are league alumni Jack Hughes (USA Hockey NTDP, 2019-21) and Matt Savoie (Dubuque Fighting Saints, 2020-21).