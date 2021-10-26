2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 5

Mittelstadt helped propel the Madison Capitols to a pair of home wins over the Muskegon Lumberjacks last weekend, boosting the Capitols to a 7-1-1-0 record to open the season and a total of 15 points, which is second in the League. The University of Minnesota commit came up big in a 6-3 Friday night win with a quartet of assists. Mittelstadt picked up the secondary assist on Madison’s first goal of the game, a powerplay strike, midway through the first period. After a back-and-forth battle saw the Capitols tie things midway through the final frame of regulation, Mittelstadt rattled off a trio of assists on three-straight Madison goals in the back half of the third period. He went on to register a secondary assist on the powerplay in the first goal of a wild 6-4 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Saturday night. The native of Eden Prairie, Min. has nine points (4-5-9) through the first nine Capitols games this season after earning a trio of points (2-1-3) in 12 contests with the Lincoln Stars last season. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because Luke is the younger brother of Casey Mittelstadt, a former USA Hockey NTDP and Green Bay Gamblers skater who is currently signed by the Buffalo Sabres (2017, Round 1, 8th Overall). Luke’s other brother, John Mittelstadt, is currently a forward with the Green Bay Gamblers. Luke was designated a B Skater on NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary and Updated Lists last season and will look to join Casey as an NHL Draft selection at the 2022 NHL Draft.