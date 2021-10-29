Upton, Capitols Off to Historic Start

When Tom Upton arrived at Stevens Point as a freshman defenseman for the Pointers, he became close with Anthony Noreen, who at the time was a senior blueliner finishing out the final of his four seasons with the team as Upton was beginning his first. From there, a lifelong friendship was born and now both find themselves coaching in the USHL.

After his senior season at Stevens Point ended, Upton set his sights on coaching and followed in the footsteps of Noreen going directly from Pointers defenseman to Pointers Assistant Coach. Noreen moved on to the Youngstown Phantoms, where he would serve as Assistant Coach for the 2010-11 season before being promoted to General Manager and Head Coach from 2011-15. Back in Wisconsin, Upton’s career behind the bench was taking off, learning from then-Head Coach Will Nichol.

From there, Upton’s path wove through multiple leagues. There was the stop in Cedar Rapids where he served as Assistant Coach under the all-time active wins leader in USHL coaching history, Mark Carlson. There was the two years he spent as bench boss with the Minnesota Magicians, returning to the NAHL, the league he played in before heading to college. Then there was the stop back in the USHL to serve as an Assistant Coach for Brad Patterson’s Youngstown Phantoms. Upton’s journey then sent him back to college to become an Assistant Coach at Mercyhurst University before a long car ride and reference of his coaching tree brought him back to the USHL in the form of Madison’s Head Coach.

“I always told my wife if there was ever an opportunity to Head Coach in this league, it’s something I should look at,” said Upton. “This league is so great for players, front office staff, coaches and scouts and so many doors are opened from the USHL.”

When the Madison Captiols had an opening at Head Coach Upton found himself on the short list of candidates to fill the role. After preliminary phone calls, Upton was told Capitols Owner Ryan Suter and President Andrew Joudrey wanted to meet with him, and it being the days of COVID, Suter and Joudrey offered to meet via Zoom, but Upton knew his passion and energy for this role couldn’t be presented fully through a screen.

“So I got in the car and made the drive,” said Upton. “I knew in order to get this job, I needed to be in front of them, face-to-face. They needed to hear my passion and see my body language and I just didn’t think that could be relayed through a Zoom call. It worked out from there.”

The nearly 600-mile, 10-hour drive from Erie, Penn. to Madison gave Upton time to focus on the interview and think about what he wanted this role to be.

“I was impressed early on, how he carried himself, how he planned to build and manage a team,” said Joudrey. “He got in his car and drove, it was impressive. Will Nichol told us, ‘You’ll never regret hiring Tom Upton.’ It was a gut feeling that he was the right guy for the job and we’ve been really pleased with everything he’s done.”

It worked. The combination of Upton’s desire for an in-person interview and list of qualified references landed him the job. Those references? Look no further than the “Coaching Tree” Upton finds himself in. As a player and first-time Assistant Coach, Upton learned under the tutelage of Nichol, who is currently the Director of Player Development for the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights. Earlier in Nichol’s career, he served as an Assistant Coach with the Chicago Steel under then-Head Coach Steve Richmond, who is coming up on his 20th season serving as the Director of Player Development for the Washington Capitals. Nichol, who Upton calls one of his biggest mentors and great friends, and Richmond also worked together in the early days of Richmond’s stay with the Capitals.