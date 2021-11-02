2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 6

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday its Players of the Week for Week 6 of the 2021-22 season. Connor Kurth earned Forward of the Week with by nearly doubling his point total in a pair of wins while Defenseman of the Week Jacob Guevin earned his third weekly award over the last two seasons and Kyle Chauvette brought home Goaltender of the Week honors after backstopping the Youngstown Phantoms to a pair of wins.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Connor Kurth’s big weekend helped the Fighting Saints remain the lone USHL Club without a regulation loss through six weeks of the 2021-22 season. The reigning Second Team All-Rookie member entered play with seven points (5-2-7) in eight games before exploding for three points in each of Friday and Saturday night’s wins. Kurth, who is committed to the University of Minnesota, picked up a first period assist and second period powerplay goal as the Fighting Saints opened a two-goal lead before the teams exchanged goals for the remainder of the middle frame. Kurth finished the 7-4 win with a pair of goals (2-1-3). The next night, Kurth and the Fighting Saints erased 1-0 and 3-1 deficits thanks in part to Kurth’s second three-point night (1-2-3) in as many days. Kurth struck for Dubuque’s first goal of the night, on the powerplay, before adding assists on the final two goals of regulation. The NHL Draft-eligible forward was the lone scorer in the Saturday night shootout, capping a 4-3 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks. With his pair of three-point games, Kurth currently carries an eight-game point streak after leaving the USHL DICK’s Sporting Goods Fall Classic without a point in his first two games. Kurth’s current eight-game point streak is tied with Defenseman of the Week Jacob Guevin for second-best this season as each point streak began on October 2.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
After finding himself named Defenseman of the Week twice last season, Lumberjacks blueliner Jacob Guevin earned his first Weekly Honor of the 2021-22 season after extending his point streak to eight games with a trio of assists in a hard-fought weekend sweep at the hands of the Fighting Saints. Guevin started the weekend with pair of assists (0-2-2) in Friday night’s 7-4 loss. The next night, Guevin picked up his 12th assist of the campaign with a primary marker on Muskegon’s second goal of the middle frame to extend the Lumberjacks lead to 3-1. The University of Nebraska-Omaha commit currently has 13 points (1-12-13) through the first 10 games of the season after finishing last season with 45 points (7-38-45) in 53 games, which earned Guevin a place on the First Team USHL All-Rookie roster. Guevin’s current eight-game point streak is the longest of his USHL career, surpassing a five-game stretch late last season. Dating back to March 31, 2021, Guevin has registered at least one point in 16 of his team’s last 20 regular season games.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
With a pair of wins and just three goals allowed on 50 shots faced, Youngstown Phantoms netminder Kyle Chauvette earned his first Goaltender of the Week award. The Goffstown, N.H. native kicked off his weekend sweep with a 23-save performance in a 4-2 Phantoms win that never saw Youngstown trail. In a Halloween matinee, Youngstown again led nearly the whole game, 59:12 of the 60-minute game to be exact, and a 24-save performance from Chauvette ensured the Phantoms 5-1 win over the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Steel. After appearing in 18 games with the Phantoms last season, and a total of 24 games in his USHL career, this was the first instance of back-to-back wins for the NHL-Draft eligible goaltender. This season, Chauvette holds a 3-3-0-0 record through six games with a 3.25 goals against average and 0.894 save percentage, both improvements on last seasons marks of 4.23 and 0.856 through 18 games last season (4-7-3-1 record).
Tag(s): Player News