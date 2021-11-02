2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 6

Connor Kurth’s big weekend helped the Fighting Saints remain the lone USHL Club without a regulation loss through six weeks of the 2021-22 season. The reigning Second Team All-Rookie member entered play with seven points (5-2-7) in eight games before exploding for three points in each of Friday and Saturday night’s wins. Kurth, who is committed to the University of Minnesota, picked up a first period assist and second period powerplay goal as the Fighting Saints opened a two-goal lead before the teams exchanged goals for the remainder of the middle frame. Kurth finished the 7-4 win with a pair of goals (2-1-3). The next night, Kurth and the Fighting Saints erased 1-0 and 3-1 deficits thanks in part to Kurth’s second three-point night (1-2-3) in as many days. Kurth struck for Dubuque’s first goal of the night, on the powerplay, before adding assists on the final two goals of regulation. The NHL Draft-eligible forward was the lone scorer in the Saturday night shootout, capping a 4-3 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks. With his pair of three-point games, Kurth currently carries an eight-game point streak after leaving the USHL DICK’s Sporting Goods Fall Classic without a point in his first two games. Kurth’s current eight-game point streak is tied with Defenseman of the Week Jacob Guevin for second-best this season as each point streak began on October 2.