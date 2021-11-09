2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 7

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday its Players of the Week for Week 7 of the 2021-22 season. A trio of NCAA Division I commits, and first-time weekly award winners, took home Player of the Week awards this week as Stephen Halliday, Matt Basgall and Arsenii Sergeev took home Forward, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week, respectively.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
While the Dubuque Fighting Saints were handed their first regulation loss of the season, the team’s forward core continued their strong start to the season as Halliday became the third Fighting Saints forward to earn Forward of the Week honors through the first seven weeks. The Ohio State University commit, now in his fourth season in the USHL, registered five points (2-3-5) in a pair of games last week. On Friday night, Dubuque made it 11 games to start the season with at least a point in the standings as they opened the weekend with a 5-1 win over the Waterloo Black Hawks. Halliday was a huge part of the win with a two-goal, two-assist night that included the eventual game-winning goal just 3:12 into regulation. The next night, Halliday extended his point streak to five games (6-6-12) with an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Steel. With the Forward of the Week honor, Halliday joins teammates Tristan Lemyre (Week 2) and Connor Kurth (Week 6) as the third trio of teammates in the last two seasons to all earn Forward of the Week honors through the first seven weeks of the season. Through seven games, Halliday is currently second in league scoring with 19 points (8-11-19) through 12 games and is well on his way to besting his career marks of 13 goals (2019-20), 38 assists (2020-21) and 48 points (2020-21). In 168 career USHL games, the Glenwood, Md. native has 140 points (41-99-140).
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Basgall was an important factor in the Lancers’ weekend road sweep of the Fargo Force as the Michigan State University commit picked up a pair of assists in each of his team’s wins. On Friday night, Basgall picked up a powerplay assists on the game-tying goal midway through regulation and assisted on the eventual game-winning goal at the 11:58 mark of the third period in a 3-1 win. The next night, in an eventual 5-4 overtime win, the Lake Forest, Ill. native picked up another powerplay assist as the Lancers took their first lead of the game early in the third and tallied his second helper just a minute later, retaking the lead after a Fargo goal. Basgall is the second Omaha defenseman this season to be named Defenseman of the Week after Ethan Elias earned the honor in Week 1. Basgall currently has six points (1-5-6) in 12 games and is likely to pass his prior season highs of two goals (2019-20), 10 assists (2020-21) and 11 points (2020-21).
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
The league’s best goaltender so far this season earned his first Goaltender of the Week award after allowing just one goal in a pair of wins last weekend. The Calgary Flames prospect (2021, Round 7, #205 overall) recorded his second shutout of the season with a 26-save whitewash of the Sioux City Musketeers in a 1-0 overtime win. The next night, Sergeev made another 28 saves to lead the Storm to a 4-1 win. The stellar weekend saw the Russian netminder post a 0.50 goals against average and 0.983 save percentage with 59 saves on 60 shots. Sergeev is off to a great start this season, leading the USHL in both GAA (1.14) and SV% (0.954) through seven appearances and a 6-1-0-0 record. The University of Connecticut commit is just one of two goalies in the league this season with multiple shutouts and has only allowed multiple goals in two of his seven games this season. Sergeev is currently on a three-game win streak in which the netminder has a 0.976 SV% and 0.66 GAA with 80 saves and only two goals allowed.
The 2021-22 season will be the USHL's 20th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league. The USHL had 50 players selected at the 2021 NHL Draft, marking the fourth-straight season with 50-or-more USHL players selected in the Draft. More than 800 league alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
