2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 7

While the Dubuque Fighting Saints were handed their first regulation loss of the season, the team’s forward core continued their strong start to the season as Halliday became the third Fighting Saints forward to earn Forward of the Week honors through the first seven weeks. The Ohio State University commit, now in his fourth season in the USHL, registered five points (2-3-5) in a pair of games last week. On Friday night, Dubuque made it 11 games to start the season with at least a point in the standings as they opened the weekend with a 5-1 win over the Waterloo Black Hawks. Halliday was a huge part of the win with a two-goal, two-assist night that included the eventual game-winning goal just 3:12 into regulation. The next night, Halliday extended his point streak to five games (6-6-12) with an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Steel. With the Forward of the Week honor, Halliday joins teammates Tristan Lemyre (Week 2) and Connor Kurth (Week 6) as the third trio of teammates in the last two seasons to all earn Forward of the Week honors through the first seven weeks of the season. Through seven games, Halliday is currently second in league scoring with 19 points (8-11-19) through 12 games and is well on his way to besting his career marks of 13 goals (2019-20), 38 assists (2020-21) and 48 points (2020-21). In 168 career USHL games, the Glenwood, Md. native has 140 points (41-99-140).