2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 8

Norris is having a career year for the Lincoln Stars and his four-point weekend (2-2-4) helped propel him to his first career Defenseman of the Week award in his third season in the league. The Oxford, Mich. native recorded his first two-goal game and three-point night (2-1-3), helping lead his team to a 5-4 overtime win. Norris’ assist came on the night’s opening goal, midway through the second period. The Bowling Green State University commit then gave his team the lead with a powerplay goal early in the third before adding his second goal of the night with just 12 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime. The next night, Lincoln finished the weekend sweep in a 3-2 win that saw Norris pick up an assist on the game-tying goal midway through the third period. This season, Norris has already surpassed his previous season-best marks of one goal and eight assists in both of his previous seasons. Norris has 14 points (5-9-14) in 14 games this season, pushing his career total to 32 points (7-25-32) in 89 career games. Norris is the second Lincoln defenseman to win Defenseman of the Week award this season, joining Joaquim Lemay in Week 3.