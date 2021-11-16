2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 8

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday its Players of the Week for Week 8 of the 2021-22 season. Defending USHL Clark Cup Final MVP Adam Fantilli brought home the Forward of the Week award while Dalton Norris and Alex Tracy earned Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week awards, respectively.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
After a five-goal weekend, last season’s Clark Cup Final MVP earned his first Forward of the Week award in helping the Chicago Steel earn three of a possible four points and increasing his team’s Eastern Conference lead to five points. The University of Michigan commit opened Friday night’s 6-3 win over the Dubuque Fighting Saints with a natural hat trick before adding a primary assist on a second period powerplay goal (3-1-4). The following night, Fantilli added another pair of goals, twice tying the game in the second and third periods, helping the Steel force overtime in an eventual 5-4 loss to the Muskegon Lumberjacks. With the six-point weekend, Fantilli extended his current point streak to five games (7-2-9), bringing his season total to 22 points (12-10-22) in 17 games. The Nobleton, Ontario native is well on his way to meeting his marks from last season, his first in the USHL, which saw him register 36 points (18-18-36) in 49 games. Friday night was Fantilli’s second USHL hat trick (April 10, 2021) and the four-point night tied for the highest in his career as well (January 9, 2021).
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Norris is having a career year for the Lincoln Stars and his four-point weekend (2-2-4) helped propel him to his first career Defenseman of the Week award in his third season in the league. The Oxford, Mich. native recorded his first two-goal game and three-point night (2-1-3), helping lead his team to a 5-4 overtime win. Norris’ assist came on the night’s opening goal, midway through the second period. The Bowling Green State University commit then gave his team the lead with a powerplay goal early in the third before adding his second goal of the night with just 12 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime. The next night, Lincoln finished the weekend sweep in a 3-2 win that saw Norris pick up an assist on the game-tying goal midway through the third period. This season, Norris has already surpassed his previous season-best marks of one goal and eight assists in both of his previous seasons. Norris has 14 points (5-9-14) in 14 games this season, pushing his career total to 32 points (7-25-32) in 89 career games. Norris is the second Lincoln defenseman to win Defenseman of the Week award this season, joining Joaquim Lemay in Week 3.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
With a perfect 35-save weekend and a pair of shutouts, Tracy earned his first career Goaltender of the Week award. The Chicago, Illinois native backstopped the Sioux City Musketeers to a weekend home sweep of the defending Western Conference Champion Fargo Force with a pair of shutouts, turning aside all 35 shots the Force sent his way over 120 perfect minutes between the pipes. On Friday night, Tracy made 15 saves and followed it up with 20 saves on Saturday night in a pair of 3-0 shutout wins. The perfect weekend pushed Tracy to an impressive 5-1-1-0 record in eight appearances this season with a 2.07 goals against average and 0.926 save percentage that both rank fourth in the league this season.
