USHL Update on the Omaha Lancers

On Sunday morning, United States Hockey League (USHL) President and Commissioner Bill Robertson and Josh Mervis, a representative appointed by the USHL to oversee operations of the Omaha Lancers, met virtually with Lancers players to introduce Mervis and Omaha Lancers Head Coach Gary Graham to the team.

As a result of the meeting, the team will be resuming hockey operations on Monday, November 22. The Lancers will return to the ice for practice in preparation for scheduled game action next weekend (November 27 and 28). Robertson will be traveling to Omaha on Monday to meet with players and staff.