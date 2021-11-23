2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 9

With his second Goaltender of the Week award in the last three weeks, Sergeev has continued to stay atop the USHL goaltending leaderboards with his phenomenal play. Last week, the Calgary Flames prospect (2021, Round 7, #205 overall) made 21 saves on 23 shots on Friday night in a 10-2 win over the Des Moines Buccaneers. On Saturday, Sergeev recorded his third shutout of the season in a 22-save whitewashing of the Buccaneers. The weekend sweep extended Sergeev’s current winning streak to seven games. In that span, the Yaroslavl, Russia native has a 0.960 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average. This season, Sergeev has a league-leading 0.951 save percentage and 1.18 goals against average as well as a league-high 10 wins with his 10-1-0-0 record. Sergeev is one of only two goalies in the league with a trio of shutouts this season and is one of just three goalies with multiple shutouts. The University of Connecticut commit has allowed multiple goals in just four of his 11 games this season. Sergeev has the Tri-City Storm in first place in the Western Conference and second in the league with a 13-2-0-0 record.