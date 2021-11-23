2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 9

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday its Players of the Week for Week 9 of the 2021-22 season. Tri-City Storm netminder Arsenii Sergeev earned his second Goaltender of the Week award while Jake Braccini (Muskegon Lumberjacks) and Carter Rose (Youngstown Phantoms) earned Forward and Defenseman of the Week nods, respectively.
With a high-scoring, five-point weekend, Braccini doubled his point total this season en route to picking up his first USHL Forward of the Week award in his USHL career. The Hanover, Min. native recorded a pair of assists Friday night in an eventual 7-5 win over the Dubuque Fighting Saints. The next night, Braccini picked up his third assist of the weekend before scoring a pair of goals in the second period of a 6-3 win. Braccini’s five-point weekend (2-3-5) doubled his point total this season to 10 points (5-5-10) through 14 combined games with the Lumberjacks and Fargo Force. The second-year forward was acquired by the Lumberjacks after two games with the Force this season after a combined 56 games with Fargo where he picked up 28 points (13-15-28). Braccini’s three-point Saturday night (2-1-3) was the first three-point night of his career and the multiple point games on both Friday and Saturday night were the second and third of his career.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
The Phantoms recorded a weekend sweep of the Madison Capitols and Green Bay Gamblers and defenseman Carter Rose earned his first Defenseman of the Week award with an assist in each of the team’s wins. On Friday night, the Clarkson University commit had the primary assist on the game’s opening goal as the Phantoms jumped out to a lead they never relinquished in an eventual 4-2 win. The next night, Rose picked up an assist on Youngstown’s fifth goal of the game, which they eventually won 7-2 over the Green Bay Gamblers. The Brasher Falls, N.Y. native has eight points (1-7-8) in 16 games this season as the Phantoms are currently tied for third in the Eastern Conference with an 8-7-0-2 record (18 points.)
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
With his second Goaltender of the Week award in the last three weeks, Sergeev has continued to stay atop the USHL goaltending leaderboards with his phenomenal play. Last week, the Calgary Flames prospect (2021, Round 7, #205 overall) made 21 saves on 23 shots on Friday night in a 10-2 win over the Des Moines Buccaneers. On Saturday, Sergeev recorded his third shutout of the season in a 22-save whitewashing of the Buccaneers. The weekend sweep extended Sergeev’s current winning streak to seven games. In that span, the Yaroslavl, Russia native has a 0.960 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average. This season, Sergeev has a league-leading 0.951 save percentage and 1.18 goals against average as well as a league-high 10 wins with his 10-1-0-0 record. Sergeev is one of only two goalies in the league with a trio of shutouts this season and is one of just three goalies with multiple shutouts. The University of Connecticut commit has allowed multiple goals in just four of his 11 games this season. Sergeev has the Tri-City Storm in first place in the Western Conference and second in the league with a 13-2-0-0 record.
