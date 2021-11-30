2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 10

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday its Players of the Week for Week 10 of the 2021-22 season. While the Forward and Defenseman of the Week came from the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Youngstown Phantoms, respectively, for the second week in a row, it was Quinn Hutson and Trey Taylor taking home the honors this week. Sioux Falls Stampede netminder Noah Grannan received his first Goaltender of the Week award and second of his career.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
A five-point night and seven-point week propelled Hutson to his first career Forward of the Week award. The Boston University commit registered a pair of goals during a 5-0 Wednesday night win over the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP). Later that week, Hutson factored into every goal in a 5-4 win Saturday night. The Chicago, Ill. native assisted on a pair of first period goals before scoring twice in the second period to open up a 4-0 lead before picking up a primary assist on the eventual game-winning goal in the third period. This season, Hutson has recorded 21 points (11-10-21) in 18 games after nearly a point-per-game production last season that saw the second-year forward collect 42 points (16-26-42) in 45 games. The future Terrier’s five-point Saturday night was a career high, topping his previous best of three points in five different games. Hutson now has points in four of his last five games (5-6-11).
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Taylor was instrumental in the Phantoms offense in their lone game of the week, an 8-4 loss Friday night. The Clarkson University commit picked up his second Defenseman of the Week award this season with a three-assist performance Friday night, matching his career-high of three points back in his previous Defenseman of the Week award from Week 2 of this season. Taylor currently has 13 points (2-11-13) this season through 18 games with the Phantoms. The Richmond, British Columbia native is the younger brother of Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Ty Taylor (2018, Round 7, #214) and is eligible for the NHL Draft this season.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Grannan picked up his second Goaltender of the Week award of his career with a 25-save shutout of the Sioux City Musketeers in a 2-0 win on Saturday night. The University of Wisconsin commit bounced back with the shutout after a rough previous outing against the Musketeers and now holds a 2-2-0-0 record in five appearances this season with a 3.07 goals against average and 0.889 save percentage. Grannan, a Germantown, Wis., native, was ranked by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the last two NHL Drafts and will be Draft-eligible again this summer.
Tag(s): Player News