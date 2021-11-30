2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 10

A five-point night and seven-point week propelled Hutson to his first career Forward of the Week award. The Boston University commit registered a pair of goals during a 5-0 Wednesday night win over the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP). Later that week, Hutson factored into every goal in a 5-4 win Saturday night. The Chicago, Ill. native assisted on a pair of first period goals before scoring twice in the second period to open up a 4-0 lead before picking up a primary assist on the eventual game-winning goal in the third period. This season, Hutson has recorded 21 points (11-10-21) in 18 games after nearly a point-per-game production last season that saw the second-year forward collect 42 points (16-26-42) in 45 games. The future Terrier’s five-point Saturday night was a career high, topping his previous best of three points in five different games. Hutson now has points in four of his last five games (5-6-11).