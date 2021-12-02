USHL Lands in Rochester for Inaugural American Cup Powered by Wegmans

Rochester, N.Y. - As Eastern Conference rivals descend upon Rochester, N.Y., it marks the beginning of the inaugural USHL American Cup Powered by Wegmans. The event, which features a pair of regular season USHL games as well as a youth tournament with 17 teams, offers hockey fans in the area an exclusive look at two of the USHL’s Clubs as well as a bevy of young hockey talent.

Friday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST - Green Bay Gamblers @ Youngstown Phantoms

Saturday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m. EST - Youngstown Phantoms @ Green Bay Gamblers

“The Rochester and great New York state area has been an outstanding source of talent in the USHL and continues to grow each year,” said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. “Many USHL players that have come through the New York area have gone on to have superb collegiate and professional hockey careers. The inaugural American Cup will be a great opportunity to showcase the USHL talent level in this unique event. We are proud to partner with Rochester’s own Wegman’s Food Market to put this event in place. The USHL is excited for the games to be played in Rochester and for fans to see first-hand the wonderful talent level this league has to offer.”

The USHL, which is the lone Tier I junior hockey league in the United States, is comprised of the best 16- to 20-year old hockey players from across the globe. The event in Rochester will be a bit of a homecoming for a pair of Youngstown Phantoms defensemen, and New York natives, Michael Rubin (Blauvelt) and Carter Rose (Brasher Falls). The Phantoms roster also features an NHL prospect who will be of special interest to local fans as Stiven Sardarian, who was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres last summer (Round 3, #88 Overall), enters the event with six points (1-5-6) in 11 games this season. Youngstown also has Edmonton Oilers prospect Shane Lachance (2021, Round 6, #186 Overall). Green Bay heads to the American Cup with a pair of NHL prospects in Jackson Hallum (Vegas Golden Knights, 2020, Round 3, #91 Overall) and Brody Lamb (New York Rangers, 2020, Round 4, #104 Overall).

“We’re very excited to partner with the USHL to bring the American Cup to our hometown,” said Nicole Wegman, President of Wegmans Brand. “Through youth sports sponsorships like this, we’re able to encourage healthy activity and enrich neighborhoods across all our communities.”