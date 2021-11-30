USHL Ties Aplenty on 2022 U.S. National Junior Team Preliminary Roster

USA Hockey announced Tuesday the preliminary roster for the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team that includes 30 current or former USHL players among the 31 total players invited to the camp. The final 25-man roster will represent the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Red Deer, Alberta from December 26, 2021 to January 5, 2022.
Among the 30 players with USHL ties, a trio are currently playing in the USHL including Lincoln Stars goaltender Kaidan Mbereko, United States National Team Development Program (NTDP) goaltender Dylan Silverstein and NTDP forward Logan Cooley. All three players are eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft.
Notes:
|Name
|Position
|USHL Team (Seasons)
|Current Team (League)
|NHL Team
|Behrens, Sean
|D
|USA Hockey NTDP (2019-21)
|Denver University (NCAA)
|Colorado Avalanche (2021, Rd. 2, #61)
|Beniers, Matthew
|F
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|University of Michigan (NCAA)
|Seattle Kraken (2021, Rd. 1, #2)
|Berard, Brett
|F
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|Providence College (NCAA)
|New York Rangers (2020, Rd. 5, #134)
|Bordeleau, Thomas
|F
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|University of Michigan (NCAA)
|San Jose Sharks (2020, Rd. 2, #38)
|Commesso, Drew
|G
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|Boston University (NCAA)
|Chicago Blackhawks (2020, Rd. 2, #46)
|Cooley, Logan
|F
|USA Hockey NTDP (2020-22)
|USA Hockey NTDP (USHL)
|2022 NHL Draft Eligible
|Coronato, Matthew
|F
|Chicago Steel (2019-21)
|Harvard University (NCAA)
|Calgary Flames (2021, Rd. 1, #13)
|Dickinson, Tanner
|F
|Green Bay Gamblers (2018-19)
|Soo Greyhounds (OHL)
|St. Louis Blues (2020, Rd. 4, #119)
|Faber, Brock
|D
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|University of Minnesota (NCAA)
|Los Angeles Kings (2020, Rd. 2, #45)
|Hughes, Luke
|D
|USA Hockey NTDP (2019-21)
|University of Michigan (NCAA)
|New Jersey Devils (2021, Rd. 1, #4)
|James, Dominic
|F
|Lincoln Stars (2018-21)
|University of Minnesota Duluth (NCAA)
|Kaiser, Wyatt
|D
|Dubuque Fighting Saints (2019-20)
|University of Minnesota Duluth (NCAA)
|Chicago Blackhawks (2020, Rd. 3, #81)
|Kelley, Connor
|D
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|University of Minnesota Duluth (NCAA)
|Chicago Blackhawks (2021, Rd. 7, #204)
|Kleven, Tyler
|D
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|University of North Dakota (NCAA)
|Ottawa Senators (2020, Rd. 2, #44)
|Knies, Matthew
|F
|Tri-City Storm (2018-21)
|University of Minnesota (NCAA)
|Toronto Maple Leafs (2021, Rd. 2, #57)
|Lucius, Chaz
|F
|USA Hockey NTDP (2019-21)
|University of Minnesota (NCAA)
|Winnipeg Jets (2021, Rd. 1, #18)
|Mazur, Carter
|F
|Tri-City Storm (2018-21), USA Hockey NTDP (2018-19)
|Denver University (NCAA)
|Detroit Red Wings (2021, Rd. 3, #70)
|Mbereko, Kaidan
|G
|Lincoln Stars (2021-22), USA Hockey NTDP (2019-21)
|Lincoln Stars (USHL)
|2022 NHL Draft Eligible
|McDonnell, Declan
|F
|Lincoln Stars (2018-19)
|Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
|Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, Rd. 7, #217)
|Moore, Ian
|D
|Chicago Steel (2020-21)
|Harvard University (NCAA)
|Anaheim Ducks (2020, Rd. 3, #67)
|Morrow, Scott
|D
|Youngstown Phantoms (2019-20), Fargo Force (2020-21)
|University of Massachusetts (NCAA)
|Carolina Hurricanes (2021, Rd. 2, #40)
|Pastujov, Sasha
|F
|USA Hockey NTDP (2019-21)
|Guelph Storm (OHL)
|Anaheim Ducks (2021, Rd. 3, #66)
|Peterson, Dylan
|F
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|Boston University (NCAA)
|St. Louis Blues (2020, Rd. 3, #86)
|Samoskevich, Mackie
|F
|Chicago Steel (2018-21)
|University of Michigan (NCAA)
|Florida Panthers (2021, Rd. 1, #24)
|Sanderson, Jake
|D
|USA Hockey NTDP (2019-21)
|University of North Dakota (NCAA)
|Ottawa Senators (2020, Rd. 1, #5)
|Savage, Redmond
|F
|USA Hockey NTDP (2019-21)
|Miami University (NCAA)
|Detroit Red Wings (2021, Rd. 4, #114)
|Silverstein, Dylan
|G
|USA Hockey NTDP (2020-22)
|USA Hockey NTDP (USHL)
|2022 NHL Draft Eligible
|Slaggert, Landon
|F
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|University of Notre Dame (NCAA)
|Chicago Blackhawks (2020, Rd. 3, #79)
|Smilanic, Ty
|F
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|Quinnipiac University (NCAA)
|Florida Panthers (2020, Rd. 3, #74)
|Truscott, Jacob
|D
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|University of Michigan (NCAA)
|Vancouver Canucks (2020, Rd. 5, #144)
The 2021-22 season will be the USHL's 20th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league. The USHL had 50 players selected at the 2021 NHL Draft, marking the fourth-straight season with 50-or-more USHL players selected in the Draft. More than 800 league alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.