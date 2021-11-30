USHL Ties Aplenty on 2022 U.S. National Junior Team Preliminary Roster

USA Hockey announced Tuesday the preliminary roster for the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team that includes 30 current or former USHL players among the 31 total players invited to the camp. The final 25-man roster will represent the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Red Deer, Alberta from December 26, 2021 to January 5, 2022.

Among the 30 players with USHL ties, a trio are currently playing in the USHL including Lincoln Stars goaltender Kaidan Mbereko, United States National Team Development Program (NTDP) goaltender Dylan Silverstein and NTDP forward Logan Cooley. All three players are eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft.

Notes: