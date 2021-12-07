2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 11

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday its Players of the Week for Week 11 of the 2021-22 season. Dubuque FIghting Saints forward Stephen Halliday and Omaha Lancers defenseman Matt Basgall each earned their second Forward and Defenseman of the Week awards, respectively, while Muskegon Lumberjacks netminder Platon Zadorozhnyy collected his first Goaltender of the Week award.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
As he was in Week 7, Halliday has been named Forward of the Week, this time after a five-point night (3-2-5) led his team to a 7-3 win over the first-place Chicago Steel. The Ohio State University commit assisted on the game’s opening goal just 96 seconds into the game before adding his first goal of the night 66 seconds into the middle frame. After the Steel cut the Fighting Saints lead to one, Halliday completed the hat trick with back-to-back goals before capping the scoring with a primary assist on the final Dubuque goal of the night. Friday’s game was the first five-point game (3-2-5) of Halliday’s career after twice having four points in a game (April 23 and November 5, 2021). It was also the first USHL hat trick for Halliday after previously scoring two goals in a game four times throughout his career. The Glenwood, Md. native has 32 points (15-17-32) through 20 games this season, which is good for a tie in the USHL scoring race with Chicago’s Jackson Blake, but Halliday’s 1.60 points per game is first among qualified skaters in the league. Halliday’s 15 goals is tied for second in league scoring while his 17 assists ranks ninth. The fourth-year USHL forward has already passed his season-high mark for goals with 15 this season while his 17 assists is on pace to pass his prior high mark of 38 set last season. This is Halliday’s third season with the Fighting Saints after beginning his career with the Central Illinois Flying Aces and now has 152 points (48-104-152) in his 173 career games.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Like Halliday, Basgall was named a weekly award winner during Week 7 and earned his second award of the season last week after a three-assist game (0-3-3) led his Lancers to a 6-4 Friday night win over the Western Conference-leading Tri-City Storm. The Michigan State University commit assisted on a pair of powerplay goals to open up a 3-0 Lancers lead. Basgall picked up hsi final assist of the night midway through the middle frame of the eventual win. The Lake Forest, Ill. native has 13 points (2-11-13) in 18 games this season and has already set personal-bests for points, assists and goals in a season. The fourth-year defenseman has 34 career points (5-29-34) in 107 career USHL games. Basgall has registered five multi-point games this season, including his lone-career three-point game on Friday night after recording six prior games with two points.
With his second shutout in eight appearances this season, Zadorozhnyy earned his first USHL Goaltender of the Week after a 25-save shutout against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The Moskva, Russia native’s second shutout of the season came just two appearances after his first, which was a 20-save whitewash on November 24. Zadorozhnyy has appeared in eight games for the Lumberjacks this season with a 5-3-0-0 record, 3.10 goals against average and 0.894 save percentage, which are 12th and 11th, respectively, in the USHL this season and is just one of four league netminders with multiple shutouts this season.
The 2021-22 season will be the USHL's 20th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league. The USHL had 50 players selected at the 2021 NHL Draft, marking the fourth-straight season with 50-or-more USHL players selected in the Draft. More than 800 league alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
Tag(s): Player News