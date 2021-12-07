2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 11

As he was in Week 7, Halliday has been named Forward of the Week, this time after a five-point night (3-2-5) led his team to a 7-3 win over the first-place Chicago Steel. The Ohio State University commit assisted on the game’s opening goal just 96 seconds into the game before adding his first goal of the night 66 seconds into the middle frame. After the Steel cut the Fighting Saints lead to one, Halliday completed the hat trick with back-to-back goals before capping the scoring with a primary assist on the final Dubuque goal of the night. Friday’s game was the first five-point game (3-2-5) of Halliday’s career after twice having four points in a game (April 23 and November 5, 2021). It was also the first USHL hat trick for Halliday after previously scoring two goals in a game four times throughout his career. The Glenwood, Md. native has 32 points (15-17-32) through 20 games this season, which is good for a tie in the USHL scoring race with Chicago’s Jackson Blake, but Halliday’s 1.60 points per game is first among qualified skaters in the league. Halliday’s 15 goals is tied for second in league scoring while his 17 assists ranks ninth. The fourth-year USHL forward has already passed his season-high mark for goals with 15 this season while his 17 assists is on pace to pass his prior high mark of 38 set last season. This is Halliday’s third season with the Fighting Saints after beginning his career with the Central Illinois Flying Aces and now has 152 points (48-104-152) in his 173 career games.