USA Hockey, USHL Announce 2022 BioSteel All-American Game Details

USA Hockey and the United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Thursday the BioSteel All-American Game will return this season on January 17, 2022 with a 4 p.m. ET puck drop. As in years past, the game will be aired on NHL Network live from USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.

The BioSteel All-American Game, now in its third year, is a combination of past events hosted by USA Hockey (All-American Game) and the USHL (USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game) that both served as prospect showcases for top-Draft eligible players ahead of the NHL Draft.

“We’re proud to again work with our great partners at USA Hockey to put on the BioSteel All-American Game, which has been a premier event for three years now showcasing the top NHL Draft-eligible players in our great league,” said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. “Players who appear in this game represent the best of what the USHL stands for, promoting the best junior talent in the world to the highest levels of hockey.”

New this season, the two teams will consist of a mixture of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) Under-18 team, which is one of the USHL’s Member Clubs and plays a full schedule in the USHL, and top 2022 NHL Draft-eligible players from the USHL’s other Member Clubs. As the lone Tier I junior league in the United States, the USHL has produced top talent for the NHL Draft with 50-or-more NHL selections in each of the past four Drafts. The BioSteel All-American Game aims to showcase the best talent the league has to offer ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, which is set to take place July 7-8 in Montreal, Quebec.

In the past two events, 53 players who appeared in the game went on to be Drafted the following summer including 26 players in 2020 and 27 in 2021. Of the 50 players, seven were selected in the First Round including Matthew Beniers (Seattle Kraken, 2021, #2), Jake Sanderson (2020, Ottawa Senators, #5 Overall), Cole Sillinger (2021, Columbus Blue Jackets, #12 Overall), Matt Coronato (2021, Calgary Flames, #13 Overall), Chaz Lucius (2021, Winnipeg Jets, #18 Overall), Mackie Samoskevich (2021, Florida Panthers, #24 Overall) and Brendan Brisson (2020, Vegas Golden Knights, #29 Overall).

“This is a terrific event that showcases our top American players and beyond,” said USA Hockey Assistant Executive Director of Hockey Operations John Vanbiesbrouck. “Working together with the USHL and NHL, we’re excited for a historic 10th year for this event.”

A trio of current NTDP players appeared in the 2021 BioSteel All-American Game and are top-rated prospects for the 2022 NHL Draft including NHL Central Scouting A-rated skaters Logan Cooley and Isaac Howard as well as B-rated skater Rutger McGroarty.

Tickets for the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game can be purchased online, at USA Hockey Arena or by calling 734-453-6400 ext. 396.

Final rosters, including coaches and on-ice officials for the game will be announced at a later date. For more information on the BioSteel All-American Game, visit the event’s website.