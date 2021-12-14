2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 12

For the fourth time this season, a Dubuque forward skated home with Forward of the Week honors as Beck became the third different winner from his team this season. The Linden, Mich. native earned at least a point in all three games of a weekend sweep of the Youngstown Phantoms. Beck had a lone goal on Thursday night in a 5-4 shootout win and capped the week with an assist in Saturday night’s 4-1 win. It was Friday night’s four-point game that set Beck apart from the competition this week as the forward collected four points, including a pair of goals, in the 5-3 win. Beck has been a consistent point producer for the Fighting Saints this season with 28 points (7-21-28) in 22 games and has only been held off the scoresheet four times. Beck is currently tied for eighth in league scoring and is tied for fifth in assists. The forward has accumulated 56 points (12-44-56) in 72 career regular season USHL games with Dubuque and is currently tied for his best single-season point production, has already surpassed his previous best (5) goal total and is just two assists shy of tying his previous single season best (23).