2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 12

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday its Players of the Week for Week 12 of the 2021-22 season. For the second time this season, Omaha Lancers netminder Kevin Pasche earned Goaltender of the Week honors while first-time winners Ryan Beck (Dubuque Fighting Saints) and Jake Livanavage (Chicago Steel) were awarded Forward and Defenseman of the Week, respectively.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
For the fourth time this season, a Dubuque forward skated home with Forward of the Week honors as Beck became the third different winner from his team this season. The Linden, Mich. native earned at least a point in all three games of a weekend sweep of the Youngstown Phantoms. Beck had a lone goal on Thursday night in a 5-4 shootout win and capped the week with an assist in Saturday night’s 4-1 win. It was Friday night’s four-point game that set Beck apart from the competition this week as the forward collected four points, including a pair of goals, in the 5-3 win. Beck has been a consistent point producer for the Fighting Saints this season with 28 points (7-21-28) in 22 games and has only been held off the scoresheet four times. Beck is currently tied for eighth in league scoring and is tied for fifth in assists. The forward has accumulated 56 points (12-44-56) in 72 career regular season USHL games with Dubuque and is currently tied for his best single-season point production, has already surpassed his previous best (5) goal total and is just two assists shy of tying his previous single season best (23).
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
The defending Clark Cup Champions completed a weekend sweep with a pair of 6-4 wins thanks in part to a strong four-point weekend from one of their returning defensemen. Livanavage was a huge contributor in Friday night’s win over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders with a three-assist (0-3-3) performance. The following night, the University of North Dakota commit picked up a goal in a win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks. This season, Livanavage has far surpassed his previous season-best total of nine points in 43 games (2020-21) as the Gilbert, Ariz. native has 21 points (2-19-21) in 25 appearances this season. Livanavage’s three-point performance on Friday night was a career-best point total for a single game after previously registering a pair of points on four different occasions. The C-rated skater (NHL Central Scouting) is tied for fourth among league defensemen with 21 points this season and his 19 assists ranks third among blueliners.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Pasche earned his second Goaltender of the Week award after helping his team earn three of the possible four points this weekend. The Mezieres, Switzerland native opened the weekend with a dazzling 25-save performance, leading the Lancers to a 2-1 win over the Western Conference-leading Tri-City Storm. On Saturday night, Pasche turned aside 26 shots through 65 minutes before the Sioux City Musketeers eventually grabbed a 3-2 win in the shootout. Pasche has been great for Omaha in his first season of USHL action, holding a 9-4-0-1 record in 14 appearances with a 2.20 goals against average and 0.916 save percentage. His totals rank amongst the best in the league as his GAA is second, SV% third and wins tied for third among fellow USHL goaltenders this season.
The 2021-22 season will be the USHL's 20th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league. The USHL had 50 players selected at the 2021 NHL Draft, marking the fourth-straight season with 50-or-more USHL players selected in the Draft. More than 800 league alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
